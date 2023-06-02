ATLANTIC – The Atlantic softball team was hoping to kick off its home season Thursday night with a non-conference date against Exira-EHK.
Mother Nature wiped out those plans, and the Trojans will wait until tonight to open up with a triangular event that includes Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Denison-Schleswig and Estherville-Lincoln Central. The Trojans take on the Monarchs at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Midgettes at 7:30 p.m.
That’s how it stands as the Trojans seek to rebound from a doubleheader split at Clarinda Tuesday night. It was typical of a team that coach Terry Hinzman noted is experiencing growing pains, with a young roster and many players learning positions at the varsity level.
“Sometimes, you see fantastic plays, and other times you see plays that should’ve been made that weren’t,” said Hinzman. “The quicker we’re able to get those girls up to speed and a point where they’re performing at the highest level they can, that’d be quicker to turn the season around.
“I guess if it was a roller-coaster (against Clarinda), it was in the second game because we had too many blunders on the bases and too many errors on the field and that allowed them to take advantage,” he said. “I wished we could have cleaned that up, but not to take anything from (Clarinda), they’re improved.”
The Trojans will be leaning on a young-but-experienced pitching staff and three seniors. The seniors are Mattie Dvorak, Madison Huddleson and Ava Rush, and leaning on them are a pair of pitchers who saw vast experience last year: freshman Zoey Kirchhoff and junior Riley Wood.
So far, Wood is the leader of the two, with a 2-1 record, striking out 19 in 22 innings pitched and compiling a nice 1.91 ERA. Kirchoff has pitched 5-1/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Kirchoff is the leader at the plate, with a .636 average, including four doubles among her seven hits. Sophomore McKenna Sonntag has seven runs batted in, while eighth-grader Payton McLaren and freshman Lila Wiederstein have four runs brought home each. Rush has a pair of stolen bases, while Huddleson is 3-for-4 in stolen base attempts.
Going around the horn, Wiederstein looks to be the primary catcher, while Rush “is a good shortstop and a great second baseman.” Sonntag and freshman Claire Schroder will probably trade at third baseman, and has also seen time in the outfield.
Makayla Atkinson saw some time at first base a year ago, and has gotten the starting nod there this year, and in the nightcap against Clarinda, “bailed us out with about three or four great throws.” If not Rush, McLaren will probably get most of the plays at shortstop, and Hinzman likes her athleticism and potential as a third pitching option.
When Wood or Kirchhoff aren’t pitching, one or both could see the outfield, along with Huddleson, a three-year veteran who has utilized her speed well. Junior Claire Pellett, who missed the first week due to attending a family event out of state, will be back in the outfield, too, with big things expected from her. Avery Knuth and Adler Bruce could also see time there.
Avery Nicholas and Callee Pellett, a pair of juniors, are also looking for time, primarily as hitters.
The Trojans will have their annual invitational Saturday, with expected games against Underwood, Earlham and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. Monday night the Trojans will play Iowa Class 4A No. 12 Creston in a doubleheader at home.
That’s seven games in four days.
“You get ... a chance to see what a lot of players are capable of doing, especially pitchers,” said Hinzman.