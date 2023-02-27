One of the first 5-on-5 girls' basketball-era standouts for CAM, who went on to lead the Cougars to their first state tournament appearance, is among the new inductees into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Basketball Hall of Fame.
CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
