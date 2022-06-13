Wyatt Redinbaugh played several sports when he was in middle school.
He tried football. He tried wrestling.
Nothing was better than the sport he did end up focusing on in high school: baseball.
“I guess it started at a young age for me,” the recent Atlantic graduate said. “We did a lot of traveling as kids and going to tournaments and things like that. It was the one sport I never had to try to get up for and go do.”
He and a bunch of his Atlantic buddies – Garrett McLaren, Ethan Sturm, Dayton Templeton and a few others – and several from CAM, including Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich and Lane Spieker among others were on a team called the Outlaws. Playing with the Outlaws was not just a great time to learn the game, but a great experience as well. All the local and state tournaments, and just being together made it a memorable experience.
“When we played so much ball like we did in the summertime, we grew up together an that way, we have a lot of good rapport and all that,” he said. “The sport of baseball takes up a lot of your summer ... and that’s what scares a lot of people away. When you get a group of kids like this it’s a lot of fun and it seems to fly by.”
It’s carried over to high school, where for the Trojans, he’s a three-year varsity team member. After playing a variety of positions his sophomore and junior years, he’s now primarily playing pitcher and catcher.
How he came to be a catcher: “They came to me and asked for a catcher. I said it’d been a couple of years but I’d give it a try.”
And it has its benefits.
“I can just see the field and control the game how I want to,” he explained. “If we’re having a tough night and if I feel we’re getting some signs stolen from the other team me and (coach Joe) Brummer will communicate on that and make something happen.”
When he’s not catching for Atlantic, one will probably see him on the mound.
The curveball is his favorite, but his fastball is also very effective, he believes.
“There’s nothing better than getting ahead with the fastball,” he said. When you’re the batter, “There’s nothing worse than trying to come back with a good fastball on the first pitch.”
He’s not one to look at statistics, but the numbers are encouraging according to Varsity Bound Iowa.
In his first nine varsity starts (as of last week), Redinbaugh led the Trojans (or was near the top) in several offensive categories, including average (.321), on-base percentage (.367), slugging (.393), hits (9) and RBIs (5).
Defensively, he’s thrown out for would-be base stealers as a catcher. On the mound, in 12-2/3 innings worked, he has a 5.53 ERA with a 1.97 WHIP, striking out 11 while walking just five.
Mentally focusing his more his key.
“If you say to yourself I’m going to hit this ball, that’s usually what happens in baseball,” he said. “You have to have a pretty good curveball to not be able to pick it up out of the hand.”
Last week, the Trojans had just two game under their belts prior to mid-week, and that included a 3-1 win over Creston. While that was a highlight, there have been some other good memories so far in this, his senior season. The Carroll Kuemper game was a good example.
“We played really well togehter and everything was working that night for us. If we could have gotten the bats going a little earlier we might have been able to (get the win),” he said. “Creston (was) ... good win for us came together and played well that first game.”
Of course, being with his senior teammates – McLaren, Sturm, Lane Nelson and Keith Archibald – and the younger teammates he gets to help influence is another highlight.
“GMac, Lane and Ethan have been starting off strong in our lineup,” said Redinbaugh. “Lane’s having his best year at the plate, GMac a solid all around player and gives it his all for us and all we can ask. Ethan’s been moving around but he’s found his home at third base and has made a couple of spectacular plays for us.”
The future is encouraging in his opinion. He cites up-and-coming players, including juniors Jayden Proehl, Jackson McLaren, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Clevi Johnson and Carter Pellett, sophomore Nolan Waters and freshmen like Xavier Darrow and Tristan Hayes and others.
“They’re really stepping up and making it happen for us,” said Redinbaugh. “They’re a group of guys who’ll challenge you and you show up at practice and make you work on something new.”
As baseball is his lone sport, it’s of little surprise that Brummer and assistant coach Oran Perkins are his favorite coaches.
“Brummer is the kind of coach you can have a conversation with and he wants to learn as bad as you do,” he said. “If he thinks you know something better than he does he’ll sit down and have a conversation with you. Same for Perkins.”
The only other school activity for Redinbaugh has been FFA. Like baseball, he’s found an organization where he’s had the chance to hone his leadership skills and work with younger classmates.
“Being involved in high school started as a way to get away from work,” he admitted. “But as you get more and more involved, you find out how important it is for those younger kids and us upperclassmen to show them the way.”
Now that the future calls, Redinbaugh has words of advice for the underclassmen.
“Don’t miss your morning eights and stuff like that; that’s something that’ll really help you in the long run,” he said. “Show up everyday with a good attitude and be willing to learn something.”