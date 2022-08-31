A few thoughts on the first week of the fall sports season:
- The Atlantic football team is going to be alright this fall.
Quite alright, and dare I say, pretty darn good.
There were a lot of signs of promise in last Friday’s game against Glenwood, a team that already had one game under its belt (against a Class 5A school) and had some very skilled athletes. If not for some special teams’ mistakes – a few punts that didn’t get very far, a blocked punt and several long Rams’ returns – that gave the Rams shorter-than-desired fields, this could have been a toss-up game right to the end.
As it was, the Rams did have some speed that hurt the Trojans as well, but Atlantic’s quarterback, Caden Andersen, has quite the arm. And with this being his third year under center, he’s got the experience and tools to be very successful. I’d think 334 yards and four touchdowns speaks for itself.
But a load of defensive talent on the line and backfield – Easton O’Brien, Colton Becker, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Nathan Keiser, Miles Mundorf and several others I’m probably forgetting – really will determine what kind of success Atlantic has this fall. Lots of promise as I see it.
- Audubon is being restocked right now, but don’t count them out. The Wheelers ran into a pair of good teams the past two weeks, including a Winfield-Mount Union team that has a future Iowa recruit that is every bit as good as advertised.
Once guys like Aaron Olsen, Gavin Larsen, Manny Beisswenger and others get their feet under them and gain some experience, the wins will come.
Speaking of W-MU, that game, as you may remember, was part of an eight-man football showcase at Martensdale-St. Marys High School in Martensdale. Even though the eight-player game has been around Iowa 25 years, my sense is the game is still new to a lot of people in Iowa.
Or maybe not, as there was a decent turnout for both the Audubon/W-MU game and the game that followed (Southeast Warren and WACO of Wayland), and people do support their teams. Iowans enjoy the sport of football in all its forms, and despite busy schedules on a Saturday afternoon, they still found time to get a preview of what this fall could bring.
- Right now, CAM and Exira-EHK have the best two eight-man football teams in the area.
One might think that, with the graduations of so many key pieces of last year’s state championship team, CAM would be rebuilding. But the term should be reloading, as new players like Austin Williams, Collin Bauer, Chase Spieker and veterans like Jack Follmann, Gavin Jessen and others all meshed to help upend a strong Fremont-Mills team.
The Spartans have a a plethora of returning talent, including the quarterback (who doubles as a defensive back), a wide receiver that caught five touchdowns and was key in a rout over Griswold, and several key pieces of the front line. They got a taste of the playoffs a year ago, and I know they are hungry. They just might be among three area eight-man teams reaching the post-season.
- On the college front, it’s looking more and more that Scott Frost’s legacy at Nebraska will end thusly: “So close, yet so far ... .”
There’s got to be a point when the administration stops accepting excuses and demand results, which so far haven’t come.
Then again, the days of dominance, such as it were under folks like Tom Osborne, are long gone. College football has changed, and the elite are now playing at either Georgia or Alabama.
- Again, a reminder that fans should treat players, coaches and officials with respect.
What I said a couple of weeks earlier, that part about there being 200 fewer referees available for games, and the problem only bound to get worse, still holds true. Going to a game does not give anyone permission to be verbally abusive.
It’s like the old saying goes: “Let the players play. Let the coaches coach. Let the officials officiate.” And the fans get to be just that: fans.
- Looking forward to Atlantic’s first home football game, and the planned sandwich special. I’ll let that be a secret for now, but you’ll really like it.
There’s plenty of special nights upcoming, including a celebration of the 2002 state championship football team from Atlantic later this year. More details will be coming soon with that.
It was disappointing to hear an iconic pizza restaurant in the Quad Cities has closed several locations in the past month.
One of those was located in Eldridge.
The official reason, given via social media, was staffing shortages.
But there were many who commented about much more, from the quality of food to the price of pizzas and even the cleanliness of the restaurants and facilities.
I’m guessing the Eldridge location had all those issues. Plus, there’s a couple more restaurants in town, including a family-owned store and a Domino’s, that have reportedly been giving better service and better quality pizza as of late.
For me, it’s the memories.
The iconic store opened its Eldridge location in 1976, when I was 4 years old. We, meaning Mom, Dad and my brother, who hadn’t even turned 2 yet, were going there shortly after the store opened.
I didn’t like pizza much and usually only completed eating one slice of sausage pizza. (No taco pizza, this being the restaurant that lays claim to introducing the taco pizza.) But still, it begat a lot of memories that followed: birthday parties, family outings, playing video games (Pac-Man and Gorf, the latter was a space shooter featuring Space Invaders and Galaxian-clone waves), homecoming and post-game sports celebrations involving North Scott ... so much good times.
I don’t know if it’s the post-COVID world, getting people back to work, rising costs, declining quality of products let alone the supply chain, or what that’s led to this all, but it’s sad.
I’m hoping a new restaurant will go in that space soon. It’s a highly visible location along one of Eldridge’s main streets, and has a bar area that would be perfectly suited toward opening a sports bar.
Maybe pizza, steaks and sports can mix? I’ve heard of a restaurant in Clarinda that at least has the pizza and steaks, and it’s been successful, so maybe it’ll work back home.
Back in Atlantic, I’ve heard from a few people around town hoping a new, independently owned pizza restaurant will open here.
And that it will be of the “Quad Cities-style” pizza that originated in Davenport and the Quad Cities.
That style – malted crust that’s hand-tossed, tomato sauce with red chili flakes and/or cayenne pepper, cheese on top of the toppings, cut into strips in lieu of the traditional triangle shapes – originated in the early 1950s by a guy named Tony Maniscalco Sr., using a base recipe from a family he worked for in the Chicago area.
The first pizza restaurants opened in the mid-1950s in the Quad Cities, and the dish soon became very popular.
Atlantic needs this style of pizza here. You won’t find a better tasting pizza anywhere else, and I think that if sampled it would go over well.