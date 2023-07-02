ALTA – Audubon was the only News-Telegraph area team to get their post-season underway Saturday.
The Wheelers also became the area's first casualty, taking an 8-0 loss to Alta-Aurelia in Saturday's Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal contest.
Wheeler pitchers Aaron Olsen and Gavin Larsen combined to give up just four hits and striking out six, while walking just three batters hitting two others with a pitch. But it was a leaky defense, all but one of their 10 errors coming in the infield, that led to six unearned Warrior runs.
The Warriors scored three runs in the third inning and was never really threatened.
Audubon finished with four hits, as Aaron Olsen, Evan Alt, Brody Schultes and Ely Jorgensen all had hits. Three other Wheelers reached on walks.
Audubon finished the season 5-19. Gavin Larsen, Cooper Nielsen and Jay Remsburg were seniors playing their final game for the Wheelers.
POSTPONEMENTS
The News-Telegraph's other scheduled district openers were postponed due to rain or the threat of severe weather.
Games that were postponed were, in Class 1A:
* Exira-EHK vs. Boyer Valley, a home contest for the Spartans in Elk Horn.
* CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
* Riverside vs. East Mills at Fremont-Mills High School, Tabor.
* ACGC at Lenox.
AHSTW, which competes in Class 2A, also had its post-season opener vs. Shenandoah called due to weather. That game was slated to take place in Treynor.
All games were moved to Monday, July 3.