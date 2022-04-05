GLENWOOD – The Atlantic boys' track team got off to a good start in their first outdoor meet of the season with a third place finish at the Ram Relays Monday night in Glenwood.
The Trojans finish was boosted by a pair of wins, in the 4x800-meter relay and a tie for first in the high jump. The team of Caden Andersen, Jayden Proehl, Alex Sonntag and Bennett Whetstone, all returning from a state-qualifying relay unit, finished the 4x800 with a time of 8:46.70, 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Creston. Colton Rasmussen had his first when he and Glenwood's Kord Ostrander had leaps of 5'11" in the high jump.
Andersen was runner-up in the 800-meter run (2:06.17), while Sonntag and Drew Engler were 2-3 in the 1600-meter run; Sonntag was in at 4:52.03, while Engler had a time of 4:53.90. Thirds were recorded by Jackson McLaren in the 110-meter hurdles and Engler in the 3200-meter run.
Proehl had a leap of 5'10" to come in fourth in the high jump. The sprint medley relay team was fifth, with Jaice Larson, McLaren, Tyson O'Brien and Carter Pellett running; Pellett added a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash and Whetstone in the 400-meter dash. Zane Berg was sixth in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, while Rasmussen was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Trojan boys are off until Tuesday, April 12, when they travel to Harlan for the Ken Carstens Invitational.