CLARINDA – The Clarinda football team will be going into the season with two of its assistants serving as interim coaches after the head Cardinal coach was terminated from his position Wednesday.
KMA Radio reported Thursday that Collin Bevins, who had been the head varsity football coach, was dismissed after an incident July 30 during a country music festival, where he was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Several news sources, including KMA Radio, reported that Bevins was shortly after midnight July 30 at the River Ruckus Music Festival in Guthrie Center. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department had reported that deputies working crowd control were attempting to escort a male subject, later identified as Bevins, toward the exit gate, but Bevins reportedly resisted their efforts and argued with them, and he was charged with public intoxication. Several other media reports noted there was a disturbance beforehand.
A search revealed that Bevins was in possession of a THC vape product, resulting in other charges.
Bevins was initially placed on administrative leave until his future was addressed during a closed school board meeting Wednesday.
Roger Williams and Conner Hanafan will serve as co-head coaches, with a search for a new head coach to begin next spring.