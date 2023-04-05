In the discussion over trash talking this past week – it’s always been a part of the game – a Facebook friend raised a great point regarding the NCAA Women’s Division I championship game.
It didn’t involve Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark.
It’s one that I didn’t think of until I saw it. (Yes, I was sidetracked as well by the frenzy over discussion on what happened late in the game.)
But the lesson and her name was Jasmine Carson.
She was the stawlart LSU guard who was the reason the Tigers are the NCAA champions, and defeated Iowa.
It was her five three-point baskets in the first half, including a buzzer-beater, that gave the Tigers all the momentum with a 59-42 halftime advantage and was a huge reason why they went on to cruise to the national title.
Why does this matter?
Because – as this friend points out – she came off the bench.
The starters were in trouble so she was subbed in.
“Listen kids, being a starter is fun. It feels empowering too,” the post read. “But your role on the bench matters. When you put on any uniform, you’re just as valuable as the ‘star player.’
“Keep grinding…and your time to show everyone what you got will come. I believe it’s always about the right timing for our MOMENT to leave a lasting impact.”
I agree wholeheartedly: Jasmine Carson was this game’s Most Valuable Player and it’s her heart and determination that should define this game.
Not what happened at the end, or what people are saying one way or another afterwards. No matter which side of the fence you’re on, sorry to say, you’re either the heroic moral voice or vilified if you give your opinion.
The NCAA Men’s Division I championship game wasn’t nearly as controversial, just a rather methodical win by UConn, which ousted San Diego State 76-59 Monday night.
I guess the rest of the games were interesting, especially SDSU’s unbelievable last-second shot Saturday night to win its way into the title game. There were nearly two No. 5 seeds playing for the title, so that’s something to remember this tournament by.
If not all the busted brackets. Which, I’m sure, begs the question: I wonder who had the best bracket of them all.
Rewinding to WresleMania, it appears that we’re stuck with Roman Reigns for awhile as the WWE World Champion.
It’s certain, short of a title change happening on cable or SmackDown!, or some unexpected circumstances, that the son of Sika the Wild Samoan will become just the fifth individual WWE champion to reign (no pun intended) for 1,000 consecutive days. Bruno Sammartino did it twice, from 1963-1971 and 1973-1977, for a cumulative total of an eye-popping 4,040 days. Bob Backlund, a former NCAA champion, ranks a distant second, holding the belt for 2,100 days from 1978-1983, while Hulk Hogan (1984-1993, over four separate championship runs) and Pedro Morales (1971-1973, winning from Ivan Koloff and losing to Stan Stasiak) are the others.
So why not drop the title to Cody Rhodes, who it was clear was primed and ready for the championship, and it was all but certain he was going to win?
Didn’t think Cody was “ready”? Unlikely.
Creating unexpected drama, and give fans a reason to keep tuning in, to see someone take down Roman Reigns? Perhaps.
Or maybe it’s because WWE creative forces perhaps still see Roman as the guy they want representing this company, and the face of the empire that is now part of a new company.
Much like The Rock, Roman went from this staid, boring wrestling to becoming one of the greatest performers ever in the sport of wrestling. And the storyline of Reigns being the “Tribal Chief” (along with real-life cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who were the WWE Tag Team Champions) is that compelling.
Paul Heyman, who serves as Reigns’ on-screen manager, described the whole “Tribal Chief” concept to the Associated Press as comparable to Col. Walter E. Kurtz from the 1979 war epic “Apocalypse Now.”
According to Heyman: “The reason why is because the story is of a soldier so great, he could not be stopped. He goes rogue and takes over this community, becomes their leader, and their end all be all. He then has to live up to being this navigator into the future and has the responsibility and the accountability of living up to those expectations. And at some point, that becomes a burden and makes him resent those with such lofty expectations for the person who positioned himself as their leader. And in that resentment comes this villainous bitterness.”
Whether Reigns reaches epic heights as great as Marlon Brando (who played Kurtz on screen) is still yet to be known, it’s clear that he’s considered to be well on his way.
Have a safe and happy Easter.
Going home to enjoy a gourmet ham dinner and Easter church services, complete with an egg casserole breakfast at the Lutheran church in Eldridge. Too bad my hometown church no longer does this.