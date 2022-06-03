ATLANTIC – Now this was a game, and Atlantic had every chance to win this Hawkeye Ten Conference contest against Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Even after the Knights answered every Trojan score, the hometown team was able to fight back and look for opportunities.
Time ran out in the eighth inning, as the Knights scored five runs and held off a last-chance rally to upend the Trojans, 8-3, Friday night on the Trojans’ home field.
It was a tough way to end a tough week, with five straight losses, but starting pitcher Lane Nelson put the team on his back for five solid innings, striking out seven and walking just three.
Nelson was also pretty good on offense. He led off the bottom half of the third inning with a leadoff double, before advancing to third on a sacrifice fly and then coming home on the single by Ethan Sturm to make it 1-0.
Kuemper tied the game in the top of the fourth with a rare stolen home base and the runner coming in under the tag. Nelson got out of what was a jam, and the Trojan offense responded with Carter Pellett’s triple off the top of the outfield fence. Pellett scored on Wyatt Redinbaugh’s sacrifice grounder to second and it was a 2-1 Trojan lead.
Nelson came out in the sixth, and the Knights put two on the board, but Pellett responded in the bottom half of the inning when he raced home after a dropped ball in right field.
The score remained 3-all until the top of the eighth, when the Knights finally put some distance between themselves and the Trojans.
“It was a back-and-forth game ... and Lane Nelson looked really good for us tonight,” said coach Joe Brummer. “We were a bit in a pinch with some extra stuff going out outside of baseball where we had to have some kids in different spots that we’re not used to, but Easton O’Brien stepped up at catcher for us and we moved Lane and Garrett (McLaren) and Ethan (Sturm) around and played really good defense.
“We were fielding and throwing the ball a lot better and hitting the ball harder.”
The week now over, the Trojans will take the weekend to regroup and come back Monday night at Creston for a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader.