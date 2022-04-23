DENISON – The Atlantic boys' golf team braved the weather to finish third at the Denison-Schleswig tournament on Saturday at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.
In yet another golf meet where participants had to brave the elements, Lane Nelson was tops for the Trojans, carding an 87 to finish sixth. Cruz Weaver and Garrett McLaren were also in the top 10, Weaver shooting an 88 to finish eighth eighth and McLaren 10th with his 92.
Tristan Hayes scored a 94, Roth Den Beste 98, and Cooper Jipsen 112 to round out the day.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central won the team title with a 343, Carroll second, 359, and Atlantic finished third with a 361.
"It was a tough day with the wind once again. We had to grind it out today and forget those bad breaks," said coach Ed Den Beste. "Garrett had a tough front. Started with a 4-putt and had to really work to keep it around bogey golf. Lane had a good front but tougher back.
"Cruz had a great start with birdie and par. Then he had to work to keep it low. Solid round today. Good to see Tristan have a good front after a tough back. Roth started rough but got it figured out. Had two birdies in the last 10 holes. Cooper had some really tough holes. Penalty shots didn't help him."
Den Beste said it was good to get the meet finished, but noted, "It was also a great test for our team in probably the worst conditions we have played in in the last few years. We saw two teams that we will see in Districts. We will need to play much better to beat them the next time."