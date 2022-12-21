ATLANTIC – Scrooge – or a pair of them – could be seen sweeping the court at halftime of the Atlantic boys’ basketball team’s game vs. Shenandoah Tuesday night.
That’s about all the famous Dr. Seuss would-be holiday ruiner was good at Tuesday night.
This was a solid doubleheader victory and a nice Christmas present for the folks of Whovil ... uh, make that Trojan fans: A 56-44 win in the girls game over the Fillies, and a 67-32 romp over the Mustangs in the boys’ contest.
A sweep of a different kind.
In the boys game, the Trojans were a little slow getting out of the gate, going up just 16-10 after the first quarter. It looked lihe the Mustangs might have had a chance to stay in it, until Colton Rasmussen and others got rolling. Once they did, a 26-6 run made the outcome assured.
“We got Colton going and he got a couple dunks early,” said coach Derek Hall of the junior standout, who finished with a game-high 28 points. “He was in attack mode from the jump and starting to make that extra pass to his teammates and starting to swing that pass.”
Carter Pellett didn’t get into the scorebook, but he grabbed several key rebounds and had several assists. More than one fan suggested he was having more fun helping out his teammates than trying to get into the scorebook.
And all sorts of teammates did benefit, including Kinnick Juhl, Nolan Waters, Caden Andersen, Jayden Proehl, Jackson McLaren, Gavin McLaren, Reid Woodward and Michael Hotze.
“Carter didn’t score tonight, but we didn’t need him to. He was doing a great job facilitating and rebounding, all sort of things,” he said. “Everyone kind of shined tonight.”
Waters, in his first time in a varsity game this season, came off the bench and drained back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter to give the Trojans a 30-point lead at 61-31. Shenandoah had tried to cut into the Trojans’ 26-point halftime lead and got to within 21 before Waters’ pair of treys and another by Rasmussen.
Not a perfect game by any means. Hall still thinks there could be a few things to shore up, but the Trojans took care of the basketball well and made the extra pass.
The Atlantic girls, meantime, picked up win No. 7 on the year with another good effort on the night with their win over an improving Shenandoah team.
The Trojans built a big lead, going up as much as 25 early in the fourth quarter before holding off a late wave of Filly threes in the final minutes for the 12-point victory.
“We talked about wanting to get a 7-3 record going into the break,” said coach Dan Vargason. “Our first three quarters we played really good basketball. Fourth quarter, we got into cruise control a little bit and let them get some shots, so we’ve got to learn to close out those games. Not disappointed by any stretch, but it’s one of those skills we’ve got to develop.”
The three top scorers – Paytn Harter and her game-high 22, Jada Jensen and her 14 and Aubrey Guyer’s 13 – all took turns at the hoop and helped build a 32-12 halftime lead.
“We’ve got to be able to have multiple scorers and tonight we did a really good job of having a little more balance,” said Vargason, also referring to Madison Huddleson’s eight and Kiera Olson’s two, all in starting roles. “Even the girls that didn’t score (Claire Pellett, Lila Wiederstein and Zoey Kirchhoff, all off the bench) gave us valuable minutes. Jada and Aubrey really attacked the hoop, and Maddie not only fired in threes but got a few mid-range shots.”
So that’s what you call a conference – and a confidence – win.
COMING UP
Both the Trojan boys and girls are off for the holiday break. The girls were originally scheduled for a Thursday night game against St. Albert in Council Bluffs, but forecasted weather pushed that game back to Thursday, Jan. 19, making their next game Friday, Jan. 6, at Carroll Kuemper Catholic, as part of a boy-girl doubleheader.
The boys will next play Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Glenwood. Both teams are expected to participate in scrimmages during the break.