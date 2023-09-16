ATLANTIC – The effort was better than a week ago by Atlantic’s football game.
On homecoming night at the Trojan Bowl, Atlantic’s defense kept them in the contest against Winterset, as this was a battle of field position and punting by both teams.
But the old enemy cropped up for the Trojans: penalties and turnovers.
A good gain was often negated by a penalty, and five turnovers, including four interceptions, stopped more than one promising drive in the Huskies’ eventual 21-0 victory.
The Trojans stuffed the run and, for the most part, the pass by Winterset. With the exception of the Huskies’ game-opening drive, neither team could really sustain a long drive, and it was the Huskies who had a few breaks that led to their points.
“Defense kept us in it,” said coach Joe Brummer. “Offensviely, it seemed like every time we were getting a drive, we had a turnover. Rough night for that. I saw some good things moving the ball, but then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot.”
The only really big drive was the opening drive by Winterset, when a pair of big plays, receptions for 30 and 41 yards, ended with a Ben Porter 3-yard run.
After an exchange of punts, Atlantic looked like they were going to gain some traction on its second possession, but after a 5-yard loss backed them to the 10, the ball was fumbled and quarterback Zayden Parker was tackled in the end zone for a Husky safety.
The score stood at 8-0 the rest of the half, and Hank Wilmes had the only other big offensive play of the night, with a 35-yard touchdown run. The Trojans drove as far as the Husky 29 late in the third quarter but was unable to get the ball into the end zone.
The Trojans did get a fumble recovery when Nolan Waters knocked the ball loose at the goal line, but the Trojans were picked off five plays later and returned for the game-icing touchdown.
Atlantic ended with 166 yards offense, with Zayden Parker going 11-for-22 for 94 yards. Brock Goodrich had two catches for 36 yards for the big gainer of the night. Dante Hedrington had 53 yards rushing on 11 carries as the top ground-gainer.
At times, field position worked against the Trojans. The Huskies blocked a Trojan punt, and another Atlantic penalty on a return also hindered the effort.
On the positive side, there was a more positive vibe by the Trojans, the coach believed.
Defensively, Xavier Darrow and Garrett McLaren recorded a quaterback sack, and Evan Sorensen also had a tackle for loss. Four of Kinnick Juhl’s six tackles were solo.
“The kids played very well,” said Brummer. “We had some very good enthusiasm, we just ran into a very deep and very good team. They had their team ready to go and that’s what you run into when you’re playing a (Class) 4A team. They only have one or two guys going both ways, which is a little bit different when you have five or six guys going both ways. We’ve got to develop that depth.”
The Huskies did try a free kick play, a little-used play, just before halftime. From the 40, instead of running a play, Luke Linde opted to try the free kick and if it went through the uprights it would count for a score. Instead, the ball fell short, and the Trojans opted to run the clock out down 15-0 at halftime.
Atlantic finishes the non-district portion of the schedule 1-3. Next up is Knoxville, which defeated Des Moines Hoover 50-0 in their non-district finale.