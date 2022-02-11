DES MOINES – Ice fishing shelters, left unattended, must be removed from all state-owned lands and waters by Feb. 20. Ice shelter owners are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to get their shelter off the ice. If a shelter falls through the ice, the owner is responsible for getting it out of the lake.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

