CORNING – Six Atlantic-CAM wrestlers are still in the hunt for gold, and each of the 14 other Trojans are still alive in the consolation brackets after Day 1 of the John J. Harris Invitational.
During Friday’s first day of competition, advancing to the semifinals for the Trojans were Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O’Brien (132), Kadin Stutzman (170), Jarrett Armstrong (182) and Miles Mundorf (220).
On the back side of the bracket, still competing are Taye Jordan (113), Cruz Weaver (120), Dante Hedrington (138), Tanner O’Brien (145), Brian South (152), Owen Hoover (160), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keister (285).
Also advancing to the semifinals were three from Riverside: Jace Rose (120), Nolan Moore (152) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285). ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh (113) and Cayden Jensen (160) advanced as well. Both school have wrestlers still in contention in the consolation bracket.
Griswold still has one alive, as 170-pounder Cale Swain got a pinfall victory in his first-round consolation match.
Atlantic-CAM sits in third place after the first day with 68.5 points. Out in front are Creston (94) and Winterset (87).
Riverside is eighth with 34.5 points while ACGC is 12th at 26.5 and Griswold 23rd with three points.
The meet resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with second-round consolation matches, followed by the semifinals and third-round consolation at 11:30 a.m. Championship matches will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.
John J. Harris Invitaitonal
Friday, Jan. 21, at Corning
Day 1 Standings: 1. Creston 94, 2. Winterset 87, 3. Atlantic-CAM 68.5, 4. Clarinda 52, 5. Nodaway Valley 41, 6. Missouri Valley 38, 7. Bedford-Lenox 36, 8. Riverside 34.5, 9. Panorama 30, 10. Southwest Valley 29.5, 11. MVAOCOU 27, 12. ACGC 26.5, 13. Red Oak 25.5, 14. Mount Ayr 19, 15 (tie). Central Decatur and Tri-Center 18, 17. Earlham 17, 18. Clarke/Murray and Southwest Iowa 15.5, 20. Denison-Schleswig 14, 21. East Mills 13, 22. Shenandoah 11, 23. Griswold 3, 24. Des Moines North-Hoover 2, 25. Wayne of Corydon 1.