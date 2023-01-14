HARLAN – One of the great basketball coaches – maybe it was Digger Phelps, the guy who guided Notre Dame to its greatest glory – once said you can learn a lot about a team from a loss.
While surely there will be some lessons to pull from Atlantic's pair of losses to Harlan – 57-46 in the girls' game, 71-64 in the boys' – a lot of good things were seen in both contests.
For the boys, it was the emergence of a newcomer who, after starting to see his first extensive action in the new year, got his first starting gig and came through with a 20-point performance.
It was also the will to come back from a bad start, where the Trojans trailed 20-3 early in the second quarter. The Trojans couldn't hit, and the Cyclones couldn't miss.
Take away the nightmarish start, the Trojans played even up, and for much of the second half outplayed their hosts.
"It's tough to win on the road after trailing 18-3, especially at Harlan against one heck of a coach and well-coached kids," said coach Derek Hall. "You know they out-executed us early and credit to them, they took it to us early.
"But we responded, credit to our guys there. We dug ourselves too big a hole," he continued.
It didn't help that Jackson McLaren sat a good portion of the first half in foul trouble, picking up his third on a charge. Carter Pellett also sat more than half of the first quarter with two fouls.
However, Michael Hotze, Jayden Proehl and Kinnick Juhl all came off the bench to give quality minutes, playing good defense and helping stoke the rally. The Trojans cut the Cyclones' lead to eight, at 50-42 on a seven-point run late in the third quarter, and got as close as three on two occasions inside 90 seconds left – Nolan Waters on a three-pointer and Colton Rasmussen's rebound bucket to make it 67-64.
Waters was the junior who got his first start, and he drained four three-point shots en route to a 22-point performance.
"Since the first day of practice of Christmas break, he's arguably been our best player on both offense and defense," he said. "He didn't even want to play basketball, and I sent him a text in the middle of October and said, 'Hey, we want you to be a part of our team ... ,' and I didn't push him. The night before practice, he goes, 'Hey coach, I've got so-and-so reason to play,'" and I go 'Thank the Lord, I'll gladly take you."
Colton Rasmussen also finished with 20 points. Brad Curran's 20 and Teagan Kasperbauer's 16 were tops for Harlan.
GIRLS
For the girls, it was the fight back and learning how to adjust to junk defense when an opponent turns to said tactic to get back into the game.
The four-game winning streak came to an end, but coach Dan Vargason wasn't too unhappy.
There were a lot of things that made him happy, even in the loss.
"We came out and did our game plan well and gave them fits, and they had to bail on it," said Vargason. "They went to junk defense and triangle and two and diamond-and-one, things like that, and it worked (for them). They shot lights out and we went cold, and that's basketball.
"Our girls executed well in the first half, and we were aggressive," he continued. "Second half, we got a little timid and that goes back to preparation for a junk defense like that. That's on me."
The Trojans looked like they were going to take control in the second quarter, going in front 25-16 on an 8-0 run capped by Aubrey Guyer's bucket. But the Trojans scored just two points the remainder of the first half and clung to a 27-26 lead at the break.
The third quarter was all Cyclones, but the Trojans kept up the fight and pulled to within seven, at 49-42. The Trojans had to start fouling, and the Cyclones made their shots to come away with the victory.
Paytn Harter scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Trojans.