Colton Rasmussen had an outstanding year at wide receiver for Atlantic.
With his 38 grabs, the Trojan junior wide receiver averaged just over 20 yards per catch, and 12 of those went for touchdowns, including a 79-yard longest touchdown.
That all went a long way toward the Trojans’ 5-4 record and the cusp of the Iowa Class 3A playoffs. His accomplishments also got noticed statewide, as he earned first-team all-state honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Rasmussen was the lone Trojan honored on either one of the top-two teams in Class 3A, but nine other area football players from four schools got all-state mention, in the IPSWA’s voting that took place over the weekend.
Overall, 20 players from Class 3A District 6 earned all-state honors, including 10 from state champion Harlan. Cyclone senior defensive back Aiden Hall was named captain of the Class 3A team.
CAM’s two picks, both first-team in eight player, were linemen: defensive lineman Sam Foreman and offensive lineman Gavyn Jessen. Both were members of the Cougars’ state championship team in 2021, and helped return the team to the “round of 16” this year. Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen was a second-team defensive lineman, helping the Wheelers navagate a tough eight-player District 10 and a return to the post-season.
AHSTW had an area-best four players selected in Class A, led by junior defensive back Nick Denning. Vikings who were second team were running back Luke Sternberg, wide receiver/tight tend Brayden Lund and linebacker Aidan Hall. All were instrumental in a 10-1 run and helping the team roll up 4,400-plus yards offense.
ACGC’s Austin Kunkle was a first-team pick as a return specialist, averaging 36 yards per return and also scoring a touchdown. Payton Jacobe was a second-team offensive lineman pick, as the Chargers were a “round of 16” team for the second year in a row.
Hawkeye Ten Conference schools also had a captain in Class 4A, Braylon Kammrad of Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
Other captains of their classes included Cael Ortman of Remsen St. Mary’s in eight player; Patrick Brown III of Grundy Center in Class A; Nolan Delong of Durant in Class 1A; Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; and Abu Sama of Southeast Polk in Class 5A.
The IPSWA was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
Iowa Print Sports Writers
Association All-State Football
EIGHT PLAYER
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Cael Ortmann, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s. Running back: Charlie Simpson, sr., Easton Valley; Isaac Grundman, sr.,, Leno; Simeon Reichenbach, sr., WACO. Tight-end/wide receiver: Masin Shearer, sr., Montezuma; Ryan Willman, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s. Offensive line: Trayce Miller, Sr., Lenox; Tate Dierking, jr., Southeast Warren; Gavyn Jessen, sr., CAM. Kicker: Owen Cook, sr., Montezuma. Utility: Evan Kearney, sr., Iowa Valley.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Hayden Felkey, sr., Easton Valley; Colton Leichty, jr., WACO; Sam Foreman, sr., CAM. Linebacker: Paxten VanHouten, sr., Fremont-Mills; Drew Diers, sr., WACO; Jaxon Bunkers, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s. Defensive back: Mason Miller, sr., WACO; Alex Schroeder, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s. Punter: Kalvin Brown, sr., Lamoni. Return specialist: Lucas Fehr, sr., West Bend-Mallard. Utility: Rowan Carlson, sr., Tripoli; Max Hough, sr., GTRA.
Second Team (locals only)
Defensive line: Cooper Nielsen, sr., Audubon.
* * *
CLASS A
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Colin Gordon, jr., Grundy Center. Running back: Jackson DeWald, sr., Westwood Sloan; Michael Turner, sr., Tri-Center; Justin Knaack, jr., Grundy Center. Tight-end/wide receiver: Cael Bridgewater, sr., North Linn; Eric McGill, jr., Woodbury Central; Tate Jirovsky, jr., Grundy Center. Offensive line: Cody Fox, jr., East Buchanan; Grant Brix, jr., Logan-Magnolia; Ryan Hackbart, sr., Saint Ansgar; Brighton Kudje, sr., West Hancock; Keevan Jacobsma, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Patrick Brown III, sr., Grundy Center. Kicker: Keaton Logan, sr., LeMars Gehlen. Utility: Mitchell Smith, jr., West Hancock; Corder Noun Harder, jr., Lynnville-Sully.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Mason Harter, sr., Wapsie Valley; Chase Copeland, sr., Woodbury Central; Lance Berends, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Trent Cakerice, jr., Grundy Center. Linebacker: Max McGill, sr., Woodbury Central; Rylan Barnes, sr., West Hancock; Kyle Squires, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Clay Saak, jr., Grundy Center. Defensive back: Beau DeRocher, sr., Hinton; Keaten Bonderson, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Kooper Ebel, sr., Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Nick Denning, jr., AHSTW. Punter: Cohen Kamaus, sr., Lisbon. Return specialist: Triston Miller, sr., Columbus. Utility: Conner Maston, sr., Lynnville-Sully; Jaydon Knight, sr., Mount Ayr.
Second Team (locals only)
Running back: Luke Sternberg, soph., AHSTW. Tight-end/wide receiver: Brayden Lund, sr., AHSTW. Linebacker: Aidan Martin, sr., AHSTW.
* * *
CLASS 1A
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Dylan Wiggins, sr., West Sioux. Running back: Carter Bultman, sr., West SIoux; Nolan DeLong, sr., Durant; Ben Gordon, jr., Van Meter. Tight-end/wide receiver: Ryan Walters, sr., South Hardin; Brady Lynott, sr., West Sioux; Will Gordon, sr., Van Meter. Offensive line: Hunter Meyer, sr., MFL-MarMac; Mason Knipp, jr., Waterloo Columbus; Clayton Gradert, sr., West Sioux; Tobey Steen, sr., Pella Christian; Aiden Dingbaum, sr., West Branch; Michael Steinfeldt, sr., Van Meter. Kicker: Jack Fancher, sr., Pella Christian. Utility: Alex Ravlin, sr., Underwood; Ben Gilliland, sr., Van Meter.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Wil Textor., sr., Dike-New Hartford; Keegan McMillan, jr., West Sioux; Logan Wrifght, jr., West Branch; Michael Banks, sr., Van Meter. Linebacker: Kade McElwaine, jr., MFL-MarMac; Nich Reinicke, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Carson Hartz, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Andy Henson, sr., West Branch. Defensive back: Peyton Ritzer, sr., Pella Christian; Jake Moore, jr., Sigourney-Keota; Carter Durflinger, sr., Van Meter; ben Egan, sr., Mediapolis. Punter: Drew Miller, jr., Mediapolis. Return specialist: Austin Kunkle, sr., ACGC. Utility: Isaac Kacmarynski, sr., Pella Christian; Porter Doggett, jr., Van Meter.
Second Team (locals only)
Offensive line: Payton Jacobe, jr., ACGC.
* * *
CLASS 2A
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Zach Lutmer, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Running back: Braden McShane, jr., New Hampton; Tadyn Brown, sr., Clarinda; Graham Eben, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Tight-end/wide receiver: Gavin Phillips, sr., Des Moines Christian; Tate Petersen, sr., Monticello; rece Vanderzee, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Offensive line: Braeden Lehmkuhl, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Vince Hoefing, sr., OA-BCIG; Sam Schaper, sr., West Marshall; Jack Goerdt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Ja VanWyhe, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Trevor Dieren, jr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Kicker: Anderson Trejo, jr., West Lyon. Utility: Peyton Hart, sr., West Marshall; Preston ries, jr., Monticello.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Tyler Voss, sr., Spirit Lake; Austin Pfantz, sr., West Marshall; Owen Douglas, sr., Williamsburg; Evan Kruger, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Linebacker: Dawson Bond, sr., Red Oak; J.P. Weber, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Kayden Van Berkum, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; Griffin Diersen, sr., OA-BCIG. Defensive back: Kellen Moore, sr., Forest City; Richard Daugherty, sr., Greene County; Derek Weisskopf, jr., Williamsburg; Josh Ebert, sr., Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Punter: Zach Callahan, sr., Dubuque Wahlert. Return specialist: Ryan Brosius, sr., Dubuque Wahlert. Utility: Caden Vellinga, sr., West Marshall; Kaleb Hambly, sr., Clear Lake.
* * *
CLASS 3A
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Teagon Kasperbauer, sr., Harlan. Running back: Brady Miller, sr., North Polk; Lance Coon, jr., Humboldt; Brevin Doll, jr., ADM. Tight-end/wide receiver: Max Weaton, sr., Fairfield; Cade Sears., jr., Harlan; Colton Rasmussen, jr, Atlantic. Offensive line: Luke Reth, sr., West Delaware; Kaleb McCullough, sr., Humboldt; Ben Gard, sr., ADM; Jace Gubbles, sr., Harlan; Korver Hupke, sr., Independence; Clark Younggreen, sr., Mount Vernon. Kicker: Stephen Leinen, sr., Harlan. Utility: Aiden Flora, jr., ADM; Joey Rhomberg, jr., Mount Vernon.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Ben Kampman, jr., Solon; Vince Benetti, sr., ADM; Gunner Schmitz, sr., Harlan; Brad Vislisel, sr., Mount Vernon. Linebacker: Brett White, jr., Solon; Garrett Assmann, sr., Harlan; Mitch Johnson, sr., Independence; Jackson Jaspers, sr., Mount Vernon. Defensive back: Blake Timmons, sr., Solon; Aidan Hall, sr., Harlan; Henry Ryan, sr., Mount Vernon; Kylar Fritz, sr., Sioux Center. Punter: Sam Holloway, sr., ADM. Return specialist: Tony Valenzuela, sr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Utility: Zatyk Holub, sr., Mount Vernon; Will Omess, s* * *r., Humboldt.
CLASS 4A
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Braylon Kammrad, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Running back: Jaxon Cherry, jr., Webster City; Jonathan Humpal, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Michael Cunningham, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier. Tight-end/wide receiver: Drew Kingery, sr., Indianola; Dillon Ranck, sr., Norwalk; Aiden McDermott, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier. Offensive line: Caden Hotz, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Landon Glover, sr., Carlisle; Parker Matiyow, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Ben Volk, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Nate Schneckloth, sr., North Scott; Julian Perez-Hall, sr., Burlington. Kicker: Boston Hensley, sr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Utility: Kyler Gerardy, jr., North Scott; Jack Laughlin, sr., Carlisle.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: McCrae Hagarty, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Wyatt DeWitt, jr. Indianola; Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, sr., Norwalk; AJ Peterson, sr., North Scott. Linebacker: Asa Newsom, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Jes Krcil, sr., Carlisle; Payton Ludington, sr., Coucnil Bluffs Lewis Central; Thomas Sundell, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier. Defensive back: Caleb Klein, sr., Western Dubuque; Reed Pfaltzgraff, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Curtis Witte, jr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Jevin Rexroth, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier. Punter: Broderick Lee, jr., Mason City. Return specialist: Javion Jondle, sr., Fort Dodge. Utility: Alex Mota, sr., Marion; Josef Lemker, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.
* * *
CLASS 5A
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Jaxon Smolik, sr., West Des Moines Dowling. Running back: ty Cozad, jr., Muscatine; Brady Grisham, sr., Waukee Northwest; Abu Sama, sr., Southeast Polk. Tight-end/wide receiver: Cooper Nicholson, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Jacob Simpson, jr., Johnston; Ayden Price, sr., West Des Moines Valley. Offensive line: Kyle Rakers, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; Owen Westemeyer, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Jacob Peters, jr., Cedar Falls; Cale Winter, sr., Waukee Northwest; Kaydn Proctor, sr., Southeast Polk; Joe Kingston, sr., Ankeny. Kicker: Max Bartachek, sr., Waukee. Utility: Caden McDermott, sr., Pleasant Valley; JJ Kohl, sr., Ankeny.
First Team Defense
Defensive line: Ralston Rumley, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Andrew Meyers, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Ryan Kuennen, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Joey VanWetzinga, soph., Pleasant Valley. Linebacker: Cole Garwood, sr., Urbandale; Ben Kueter, sr., Iowa City High; Draven Woods, jr., Southeast Polk; Rusty VanWetzinga, sr., Pleasant Valley. Defensive back: Mahki Wilson, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jake Anderson, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Cole Rogers, sr., Southeast Polk; Jamison Patton, sr., Ankeny. Punter: Jake Hulstein, sr., Cedar Falls. Return specialist: Brady Wavrunek, sr., Sioux City East. Utility: Nick Wells., sr., Sioux City East; Aron Gonkaryon, sr., Des Moines North.