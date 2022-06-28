ATLANTIC – Garrett McLaren took his coach’s advice to heart.
As a result, he and senior teammate Lane Nelson were able to combine for the no-hitter Tuesday night against Fremont-Mills.
Except for a fourth-inning leadoff walk by Braden Turpin, the pitching was spot on, and so was the hitting in an eventual 10-0 victory in five innings over the Knights, the recently-crowned Corner Conference champions.
It’s the first no-hitter in coach Joe Brummer’s run as Atlantic coach.
“Coach Brummer told me that I just needed to throw strikes and let my defense work,” the Atlantic senior pitcher said. “ Tonight I had everything. I had all three of my pitches throw for strikes and it worked out for me and the defense made a bunch of plays, and the bats got rolling and that helped us out a ton.”
Nelson came in the top of the fourth, shortly after Turpin drew his walk, and finished things off.
“I knew we had it going. He had a perfect game going for awhile then (had) the walk,” said Nelson, who retired all six batters he saw. “Brummer told me to get my arm warm and I knew I had to help Garrett keep the no-hitter going.”
Fremont-Mills came in with a batting average of .364, so the Trojans knew they were going to put the ball into play. But except for one infield miscue that allowed Turpin, the Knights’ lone baserunner, to eventually reach third, it was a solid defensive effort all night.
Offensively, the Trojans did all the damage in the first two innings, taking control in the first with seven runs off five hits. Jayden Proehl, Carter Pellett and Jackson McLaren each had RBIs as the Trojans took advantage of a pair of passed balls and a wild pitch to score three more runs.
Three more runs would cross the plate in the second to cap the scoring, with runs by Xavier Darrow, Proehl and Pellett.
The Trojans (7-15) continue one more night with their homestand, hosting ACGC tonight.