The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Oct. 28, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Look for panfish around deeper structure. Water temperatures is below 60 degrees. Black Crappie - Fair: Catch 8- to 9-inch black crappie with minnows under a bobber fished in the tree piles. Bluegill - Fair: Concentrate on deeper structure to find bluegill. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Water temperatures are below 60 degrees. Concentrate fishing in deeper structure. Black Crappie - Fair: Find 8- to 10-inch black crappie in the deep tree piles and points and drop-offs. Bluegill - Fair: Find bluegills around tree piles in the lake and slow trolling the creek channels. Use small jigs tipped with a crawler. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Find largemouth bass in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Black Crappie - Fair: Anglers reports catching crappie with minnows under a bobber in the canals. Walleye - Fair: Cast twister tails tipped with a minnow along the south shore. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - No Report: Cast or troll crankbaits.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Anglers report finding panfish in the tree piles. Black Crappie - Fair: Find black crappies around the deeper tree piles in the lake. Fish average 10-inches. Bluegill - Fair: Try fishing the tree piles to find 8-inch bluegills. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Anglers report catching bass casting the shoreline and in the tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie - No Report: Target the tree piles in the lake to find crappies this fall season. Bluegill - Good: Catch 8-inch bluegills around the tree piles in the lake. Shore anglers are catching fish with worms under a bobber.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, 8 miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 60 degrees and will continue to drop. Black Crappie - Slow. Bluegill - Slow: Anglers are finding bluegills around the underwater reefs and cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Cast the shoreline and tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass. Don't overlook the underwater reefs and rock piles in the lake to find largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie - Fair. Bluegill - Fair. Largemouth Bass - Fair.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie - Fair: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs tipped with minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill - Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with worms under a bobber fished near the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie - Fair: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill - Fair: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Use jigs fished near rock piles or along the flooded timber to catch largemouth bass of all sizes. Walleye - Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow or worm harness fished in 20 feet of water.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie - Slow: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill - Slow: Try jigs tipped with a worm fished fished in shallow coves to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles. Yellow Perch - Slow: Use minnows fished along the fishing jetties to catch yellow perch up to 10-inches.
Water temperature is in the low 60’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.