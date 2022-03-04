Two of the top girls’ basketball players from the Western Iowa Conference reside at Audubon.
And it’s one of those two seniors – Aleah Hermansen – that’s snagged the league’s top honor as the Player Of the Year.
The Dordt-bound senior earned nearly all the available votes from league coaches. She led the team in scoring with 461 during her senior year, or 18.4 ppg. For her career, she ended with 1,545 points, the school’s all-time leading scorer. She also had multiple double-doubles during her senior year, and ended with 184 of her 585 career rebounds this past winter.
Christensen was just as prolific. Bound for Iowa Central Community College, she finished with 360 points and 294 rebounds her senior year, good for averages of 14.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Her career totals were 1,146 points and 1,096 rebounds.
The Wheelers finished 16-9 overall, 11-5 in the WIC, good for third place. During the past four seasons, the Wheelers went 56-39. Together, Hermansen and Christensen led the Wheelers to their most prolific run in recent school history, twice reaching the Iowa Class 1A regional finals. Both years, their senior years ended against eventual state qualifier Newell-Fonda.
Joining Hermansen and Christensen on the first team from the area is AHSTW’s Delaney Goshorn. The Lady Vikes’ sophomore led the team in several statistical categories: Scoring (13.6 ppg), rebounds (140) and assists (47).
Riverside freshman Elly Henderson was a second-team selection. Defense was her main suit as she had 88 steals on the year.
All-Western Iowa
Conference
First team
AHSTW: Delaney Goshorn. Audubon: Aleah Hermansen, Jaci Christensen. Logan-Magnolia: Maya Moss. Treynor: Clara Tiegland. Underwood: Aliyah Humphrey, Kendra Kuck.
Note: An asterisk() denotes a unanimous pick.
Second team
IKM-Manning: Bianca Cadwell. Logan-Magnolia: Macanna Guritz, Greylan Hornbeck. Riverside: Elly Henderson. Treynor: Alexa Schwartz. Tri-Center: Taylor Kenkel. Underwood: Alizabeth Jacobsen.
Receiving votes
AHSTW: Ellie Peterson. IKM-Manning: Mabel Langel. Missouri Valley: Grace Herman, Ella Myler. Logan-Magnolia: Ava Goldsmith. Treynor: Emma Flathers, Kasey Lang, Josie Lewis. Tri-Center: Quincey Schneckloth. Underwood: Josh Ravlin.