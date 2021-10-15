The Iowa Department of Natural Resources notes that more than 755,000 acres are open to public hunting statewide.
An online interactive Hunting Atlas – at www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Places-to-Hunt-Shoot – lists basic information about each area, such as acres, general habitat description, expected species and links to more information. It will also tell a user what hunting zones any area of the state falls into. Check it out to help you plan your next hunt
In Cass County, there are nine areas listed on the Hunting Atlas, while Audubon has seven. Check out the online map for more information about each area.
ABOUT IHAP
Through the Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP), Iowa landowners open their land to public hunting and in turn receive funding and expertise for habitat improvements. IHAP has enrolled more than 29,000 acres across 55 counties that are now open for walk-in public hunting from Sept. 1 through May 31 each year.
Also, the DNR's Wildlife Bureau manages over 404,000 acres that are open to public hunting.