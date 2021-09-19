PELLA – Atlantic's cross country teams competed at the Heartland Classic, and the boys' varsity division had a total of 283 runners and 43 teams from across Iowa and nearby states competing.
The Trojan boys placed 38th overall (of 42 that scored), and it was Drew Engler that finished in 17:57.4, a race where the winner finished in 15:37.3 and 100th place was 92 seconds behind that.
Zane Berg was 172nd with a time of 18:17.3. Others that figured into the scoring were Alex Sonntag (19:19.0), Bennett Whetstone (19:24.4) and Ty Williams (19:25.3). Christian Thompson (19:36.6) and Devon Fields (20:46.1), a pair of freshmen for the Trojans, finished the lineup.
The Trojans also had runners compete in the boys' junior varsity division and the freshman-sophomore division. The JV team was 21st, with Nathan Pobanz competing here and finishing in 89th place at 19:42.9. Rickie Fields led the 9-10 division for Atlantic at 20:44.1, good for 81st place.
The Trojan girls did not compete in the varsity division, opting to rest several runners; Ava Rush was also competing at a varsity volleyball tournament. Aspen Niklasen finished in 25:12.5 for an 88th-place finish. Claire Wiederstein had a time of 25:44.4 and Mattie Dvorak was in at 25:52.9.
Claire Pellett won the freshman-sophomore race, in at 20:48.3.
The Heartland Classic had well more than 1,500 runners in each of the six divisions – three each boys and girls, with varsity, junior varsity and freshman-sophomore – competing. The varsity girls' division had 36 teams represented, along with 226 runners.