010723-nt-camwrestling01.jpg

CAM's Brian South controls AHSTW's Kayden Baxter in a key match during their 160-pound match Thursday, Jan. 5, at Avoca. South pinned Baxter in 5:27.

 Cheri Chester/for the NT

AVOCA – Home team AHSTW dominated a quadrangular Thursday night, taking down CAM (48-26), East Mills (69-6) and Griswold (76-0).

Trending Food Videos