BASEBALL
Tri-Center 7, Exira-EHK 3: The Spartans attempted a late rally after falling behind 6-0, drawing to within four runs but getting no closer as coach Tom Petersen’s squad saw the season end in the Iowa Class 1A district semifinals Wednesday in Neola.
Gavin Bengard and Derrek Komes each had RBIs in the sixth and Easton Nelson added one in the seventh to make it interesting, but the Spartans got no closer. The team left nine batters on base and committed a pair of errors.
Trey Petersen took the loss, giving up eight hits and five earned runs. Sean McGee got the win for Tri-Center.
SOFTBALL
Exira-EHK 11, Sidney 1: The Spartans spotted the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but allowed no other offense as they’d come back to score nine runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.
Quinn Grubbs had three RBI, and Makenzie Riley and Alisa Partridge two apiece in fueling the rout in Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal at Kimballton. The team pounded out 15 hits as Macy Emgarten held the Cowgirls to a single hit all game long.
Exira-EHK moves on to host Fremont-Mills, an 11-inning winner over CAM in another regional quarterfinal. That game is 5 p.m. Friday at Kimballton.
Fremont-Mills 7, CAM 6: CAM could not hold on to an early lead, as the Knights’ Sophia Chambers had a bases-loaded two-out single to oust the Cougars in a Wednesday night Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal game at Tabor.
Both teams combined to leave 25 runners stranded on the bases. A Mallory Behnken two-run single made it a 3-0 Cougar lead, but the Knights would rally and eventually lead 6-3 before CAM came back with a three-run seventh on RBI singles by Lilly Applegate, Mady McKee and Bree Bower to force extra innings.
CAM ends the season at 15-10.
Woodbine 2, Audubon 0: A hit by Michelle Brooks and a walk by Kylee Hartl was the lone offense for the Wheelers in a 2-0 loss to the host Tigers in an Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal Wednesday at Woodbine.
The Wheelers end the season 12-14.
Griswold 4, Tri-Center 0: The Tigers earned one of their deepest post-season runs in recent memory, using a two-run sixth inning to slam the door shut on the Trojans in Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
The Tigers (20-5) will travel Friday to Liberty Center, where they’ll take on Southeast Warren, a 12-0 winner over Orient-Macksburg.
Treynor 6, AHSTW 3: All of the scoring came in the sixth inning in this Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal at Avoca. The Lady Vikes could only cut the Cardinals’ lead in half, and neither team scored as the Cardinals pulled the minor upset.
AHSTW ends the season 18-9.