ATLANTIC – The old coach was surely smiling as the final results were announced Monday night.
On a chilly evening at Atlantic High School, in the first-ever home meet held as the Bruce Henderson Invitatonal, it was the relays teams that came through to clinch titles for the hometown Trojans.
The Trojan girls clinched with a win in the 4x100-meter relay, and then added some icing to their cake with a solid win in the 4x400-meter relay to win with 138 points, 17 ahead of runner-up Glenwood.
For the boys, it was a strong effort by the 4x400-meter relay unit, and a clutch performance by anchor leg Carter Pellett to secure the team win with 135 points. As was the case with the girls, Glenwood was runner-up, 12.5 back of the Trojans.
Pellett's strong finish in the 4x400 was set up by strong legs by Colton Rasmussen, Bennett Whetstone and Caden Andersen, but Glenwood's contingent was a step ahead for much of those first three legs.
Pellett changed that. About 10 meters behind Glenwood's Cooper DeLashmutt to begin the fourth leg, he sprinted out like a jackrabbit, overtook DeLashmutt and never looked back.
Winning time was 3:34.86, two seconds ahead of Glenwood.
"Caden gave (the baton) to me in a really close second and the whole team gave me a good position to win," said Pellett. "I knew I had to get out really fast to give myself the best opportunity.
Getting out too quickly? Not a concern at all. He knew he'd cruise to the finish, and kept up his speed – and heck, even extended his advantage – to the end.
He finished with a 50.37 split.
"I got out there the fastest I ever had this season and I crossed the 200 line in 21 seconds, and that's the fastest time I'd ever had. I just kept telling myself, I can't die, I can't die ... and I think I ran the best I have all year," he said. "We've been trying to push this whole team to compete and get our times a little bit better, and our coaches were saying we were 10 points ahead really helped. We were trying to get our best time and we had to win the 4x400 to win the meet."
But it was the efforts of those first three legs that made it possible.
"I just knew I needed to run a 55, or a 54 if I could to give us a chance to win that race," said Rasmussen. "I just pushed myself as much as I could. Coach said going into the mile, we were 10 points ahead, so we knew it was a close one and it'd come down to the 4x400. We knew we had to leave it all out there."
The Trojans also picked up wins in two other relays – the 4x800-meter, with solid performances by Whetstone, Alex Sonntag, Tanner O'Brien and Caden Andersen) to win in 8:27.13, and the shuttle hurdle relay, with a strong lead-off leg by Jackson McLaren followed by Rasmussen, Alex Keiswer and Easton O'Brien to win in 1:03.11.
Jayden Proehl and Rasmussen swept the top two places for the Trojans in the high jump, with Proehl's best leap being 5'10" and Rasmussen's 5'8".
The Trojans also got top-three finishes in the distance medley relay, Pellett in the 400-meter dash, Jackson McLaren in the 110-meter hurdles, Jadyn Cox in the 400-meter hurdles, and Alex Keiser in the discus.
But key points were picked up with several "B" teams in relays, including the sprint medley relay and 4x800, whose second teams both finished in the top 8. As many as four relay units competed in multiple relays, as the coaches were trying to give everyone on the roster an opportunity to compete.
GIRLS RACES
The Atlantic girls were leading 118-108.2 over Glenwood with two events remaining.
The Trojans got the edge they needed, clinching the title with the win in the 4x100-meter relay, with Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents and Jayci Reed finishing in 53.33. A disqualification by Clarinda, whose potential win was wiped out after a botched handoff on the final leg, assured the Trojans the win.
Then it was the Trojans once again, and Middents, who ran leadoff moments after completing the 4x100, got her team off to a strong start.
Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush finished it off, and with a time of 4:12.50. This was the same team that competed at the 2022 state meet and finished fourth.
"The third leg, I love running the third leg because the 1-and-2 runners get me in a good place," said Mullenix, who earlier was part of a 1-2 finish with champion Morgan Botos in the 400-meter hurdles. "I just have to keep it and get Ava in a good place. We have a lot of good runners and every spot is competitive, and all the girls have to compete to get a spot on that team.
"The 4x400, my mindset just changes because it's such a big race and I'm just working for the team and it's such a big race for the whole meet."
Rush, the University of Iowa-bound runner, once again reflected on how her team sets up her anchor leg well.
"My team does a really good job of giving me as big of a lead as they can and tonight they did a great job," she said. "It's nice to know my team has my back and put me in a good spot to get the job done.
"I think we're all starting to get our times down and winning tonight was a big accomplishment for us," she continued. "With competitive teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference like we do, it was nice to get that confidence going into conference and districts."
Relays were a real strong suit for the Trojan girls. In addition to the wins in the 4x100 and 4x400, the team won the sprint medley, the 4x800-meter and the shuttle hurdle relays. They were second in the distance medley relay and third in the 4x200-meter relays.
There were lots of seconds and thirds individually as well. Abbi Richter in the discus and Claire Pellett in the 1500-meter run were both second, while Jayci Reed was third in the 100-meter hurdles. And like the boys, the girls loaded up with relays, to give out as many opportunities as possible.
RUNNING AT HOME
It was the first home invitational – and that's a home meet, at the high school stadium, and other than a conference meet – for the Trojans since 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, then 2021 the stadium was under construction (but what was still the Trojan Invitational took place at Griswold). A year ago was supposed to be the first Henderson meet, but it was rained out; the Trojans did host the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, however.
"It's really fun running at our home track. We haven't been able to do that really at all in my high school career, and it's really fun to at home."
"We practice here all the time and it's really nice to compete here," said Whetstone. "It's such a good feeling to see all that hard work pay off that we do here."
"It kind of sucks that we didn't get to run here that much, only twice, so it's nice to see old teachers, coaches in other sports and the community in the stands. It was nice for everyone to be here," said Andersen. "It's been fun, so I've enjoyed track."
"It means a lot (to run at home)," said Mullenix. "We didn't get to have this meet last year ... so this year we were glad to have it."
"It's sad because I'm going to leave my amazing teammates," added Rush, "but I'm also excited to start my next chapter up at Iowa. I'm really excited to see what's ahead."
Bruce Henderson Invitational
Monday, May 1, at Atlantic
Boys
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 135, 2. Glenwood 122.5, 3. Harlan 78, 4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 76, 5. Clarinda 68, 6. Shenandoah 64, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 63, 8. Red Oak 54.5, 9. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 37, 10. Creston 36.
Area results
High jump: 1. Jayden Proehl 5'10, 2. Colton Rasmussen 5'8". Shot put: 5. Gavin McLaren 44'3", 6. Xavier Darrow 43'2", Evan Sorensen 39'0", Cohen Bruce 36'3, Donovan Hedrington 33'8", Zayden Parker 29'7", Keston Schmitt 28'4.5", Kayden Crall 27'4, Mathew Pollock 26'11", Eian Sorensen 25'7", Mason Dougherty 24'3.5", Garret Van Horn 17'2". Discus: 3. Alex Keiser 142'8", 15. Cohen Bruce 105'1", Gavin McLaren 118'10", Evan Sorensen 114'11', Xavier Darrow 101'2", Zayden Parker 98'7", Donovan Hedrington 88'9, Mathew Pollock 76'7", Kayden Crall 74'10", Keston Schmitt 67'10", Jadyn Cox 63'7", Mason Dougherty 61'0". Long jump: 11. Dylan Comes 15'3", 14. D'artagnan Hansen 13'0". Sprint medley: 6. Atlantic (Keelin Rasmussen, Tye Houser, Carter Pellett, Tyson O'Brien) 1:39.75, 7. Atlantic B (Easton O'Brien, Dante Hedrington, Jaice Larson, Jadyn Cox) 1:42.25, 11. Atlantic C (Weston Hoover, Rickie Fields, Carter Smith, James McLaren) 1:49.28, 13. Atlantic D (Preston Harter, Lukas Macias, Carter Witzman, Joaquin Wailes) 2:02.25. 3200: 3. Corbin Ritter 11:47.18, 4. Braden Spurr 11:47.18, Mason McFadden 11:46.40. 4x800: 1. Atlantic A (Bennett Whetstone, Alex Sonntag, Tanner O'Brien, Caden Andersen) 8:27.13, 7. Atlantic B (Preston Williams, Colin Rudy, Sawyer Tarrell, Logan Tarrell) 9:13.97. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Atlantic (Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen, Alex Keiser, Easton O'Brien) 1:03.11. 100: 4. Tye Houser 11.60, 7. Jaice Larson 11.84, Carter Pellett 11.53, Weston Hoover 12.55, Preston Harter 12.75, Zach Brennecke 12.81, Carter Witzman 13.01, Rickie Fields 13.04, Dylan Comes 13.12, Cooper Lamp 13.13, D'artagnan Hansen 13.35, Ethan Siggins 13.40, Derrick Wood 13.77, Joaquin Wailes 14.24, Lukas Macias 14.47. Distance medley: 3. Atlantic A (Carter Smith, Dante Hedrington, Tyson O'Brien, Tanner O'Brien) 4:01.98, Atlantic B (Easton O'Brien, James McLaren, Jadyn Cox, Jayden Proehl) 4:00.66. 400: 2. Carter Pellett 52.86, 9. Bennett Whetstone 58.41, Alex Sonntag 55.31, Devon Fields 56.54, Hank Roberrts 59.65, Cohen Bruce 1:06.34, Xander Cook 1:09.05. 4x200: 6. Atlantic A (Alex Keiser, Keelin Rasmussen, Jaice Larson, Tye Houser) 1:39.02, Atlantic B (Weston Hoover, Korbin John son, Kayden Crall, Zach Brennecke) 1:48.07, Atlantic D (Preston Harter, Carter Witzman, Lukas Macias, Rickie Fields) 1:50.83. 110 hurdles: 2. Jackson McLaren 15.63, 4. Colton Rasmussen 16.69. 800: 4. Colin Rudy 2:13.50, 5. Preston Williams 2:16.55, Sawyer Tarrell 2:19.78, Cameron Schwartz 2:30.17, Xander Cook 2:35.26. 200: 8. Carter Smith 24.65, 13. James McLaren 25.87, Zak Hedrington 25.70, Dylan Comes 26.27, Derrick Wood 27.88. 400 hurdles: 3. Jadyn Cox 59.99, 6. Jayden Proehl 1:02.67. 1600: 7. Alex Sonntag 4:58.33, 10. Logan Tarrell 5:16.69, 13. Mason McFadden 5:26.45, Talon LaJeuness 5:40.97, Cooper Lamp 6:07.31. 4x100: 6. Atlantic A (Xavier Darrow, Jackson McLaren, Tye Houser, Jaice Larson) 46.14, Atlantic B (Easton O'Brien, Devon Fields, Keelin Rasmussen, Dante Hedrington) 47.17, Atlantic C (Rickie Fields, Cohen Bruce, Gavin McLaren, Evan Sorensen) 51.61, Atlantic D (Keston Schmitt, Donovan Hedrington, Mathew Pollock, Zayden Parker) 54.60. 4x400: 1. Atlantic A (Colton Rasmussen, Caden Andersen, Bennett Whetstone, Carter Pellett) 3:34.86, Atlantic B (Tyson O'Brien, Tanner O'Brien, James McLaren, Jayden Proehl) 3:49.53.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 138, 2. Glenwood 121.2, 3. Harlan 92.7, 4. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 82.2, 5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 72.7, 6. Shenandoah 59.2, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 56, 8. Clarinda 51, 9. Creston 30, 10. Red Oak 26, 11. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 1
Atlantic results
High jump: 11. Adler Bruce 4'4". Shot put: 7. Abbi Richter 32'0", 8. Olivia Olson 30'0.25", 15. Alexis Jiminez-Russell 28'2.25". Discus: 2. Abbi Richter 106'8", 9. Olivia Olson 90'0", 15. Alexis Jiminez-Russell 79'0". Long jump: 4. Lila Wiederstein 15'10", 13. Delaney Hinman 13'3", Jersey Phippen 12'2.25". Sprint medley: 1. Atlantic A (Nicole Middents, Jayci Reed, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush) 1:53.82, 10. Atlantic B (Alyiah Williams, Avery Knuth, Callee Pellett, Delaney Hinman) 2:10.72, 12. Atlantic C (Makayla Atkinson, Taylee Hagen, Anna Potts, Avery Nicholas) 2:21.15. 3000: 8. Lola Comes 14:08.58, 10. Laney Brosam 15:08.67. 4x800: 1. Atlantic (Abby Smith, Mariah Huffman, Claire Wiederstein, Claire Pellett) 10:30.06. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Atlantic (Chloe Mullenix, Adler Bruce, Morgan Botos, Jayci Reed) 1:10.86. 100: 8. Jersey Phippen 14.02, 12. Aliyah Williasm 14.60., Jocelyn McEntaffer 15.19. Distance medley: 2. Atlantic (Hailey Huffman, Morgan Botos, Nicole Middents, Claire Pellett) 4:29.85. 400: 1. Ava Rush 1:00.08 5. Mariah Huffman 1:02.95. 4x200: 3. Atlantic A (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Jersey Phippen, Morgan Botos) 1:54.57. 100 hurdles: 3. Jayci Reed 16.26, 13. Adler Bruce 18.55, Avery Knuth 19.10, Aliyah Williams 19.28. 800: 4. Ava Rush 2:38.78, 11. Claire Wiederstein 2:54.96, Avery Nicholas 3:13.12. 200: 4. Hailey Huffman 27.36, 13. Taylee Hagen 30.77. 400 hurdles: 1. Morgan Botos 1:10.24, 2. Chloe Mullenix 1:12.22. 1500: 2. Claire Pellett 5:14.24. 4x100: 1. Atlantic A (Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents, Jayci Reed) 53.33, Atlantic C (Anna Potss, Jocelyn McEntaffer, Callee Pellett, Makayla Atkinson) 58.57, Atlantic B (Aliyah Williams, taylee Hagen, Avery Knuth, Adler Bruce) 59.14. 4x400: 1. Atlantic A (Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush) 4:12.50, Atlantic B (Delaney Hinman, Jersey Phippen, Abby Smith, Claire Wiederstein) 4:41.77.