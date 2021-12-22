SHENANDOAH – It was a pre-Christmas present for fans of boys’ and girls’ basketball at Atlantic.
The Trojans went on the road Tuesday night and got the job done against Shenandoah.
Jada Jensen had a game-high 21 points and a ton of assists as she helped Atlantic break away in the second half to post a 47-37 win over an improved Fillies squad.
In the boys’ game, Carter Pellett came off the bench for a monster night, scoring 29 points to help the Trojans post a 71-52 victory over the Mustangs in a game that wasn’t really as close as the final score.
GIRLS’ GAME
For the girls, it was perhaps their best game of the season, and not just because it was a solid win over a formidable team, but because of just a lot of factors that went into the game.
For instance, Jensen, who finally put together her best game of the season on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, she was cutting really well and beating her (opponent) off the dribble,” said coach Dan Vargason. “She was finishing and taking good shots, and she had some great double-moves tonight. Her patience was tremendous and it opened up other people as well.
“Defensively, that’s the best she’s looked,” he continued. “I’m not saying she’s not played hard, but it’s just she did a great job executing.”
It was a back-and-forth game the entire first half, with both the Trojans and Fillies basically trading leads. The Fillies took a 23-21 halftime lead, but in the second half, the Trojans turned up the defense down low and the post play picked up.
The Trojan defense also stifled leading Fillies’ scorer Ava Wolf all night, keeping her scoreless. She came in averaging 8.7 points per game.
“The difference was they hit six threes out of the gate,” said Vargason. “That kept them in the game. If they sustain that, they were going to knock us out. As a coaching staff, we were rolling the statistics’ dice and ... can they sustain this all night. I liked our odds.
“When (the three) wasn’t falling, we took advantage.”
Jensen frequently found Aubrey Guyer and Paytn Harter for easy transition baskets as the Trojans took the lead for good with five minutes left in the third and had a 33-26 lead going into the final frame.
Jensen ended with 21 points, but Harter had 11 and Guyer 10 to give balance to the Trojan offense.
The Trojans improved to 2-8, 1-5 Hawkeye Ten, and will host Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday before breaking for the holiday.
BOYS’ GAME
It was a breakout night for Pellett, a junior who has been the sixth man for the Trojans.
But he admitted he wasn’t really feeling like a big game was coming on him when he got the call. A decent night, maybe, but this big of game?
“I think I was just trying to get into the flow of the game and my teammates were doing a good job getting me the ball, and I happened to make some baskets,” said Pellett, who had 17 points at halftime. “I think it was in the middle of the paint. My teammates did a good job getting me the ball inside and I was open and I just shot that floater there and it happened to work out.
“It feels good. I think I’ve been feeling a decent night coming and I really wanted to do good and help my team get a win,” he said. “Starting off 0-5 was really tough but coming back with three wins is really good.”
Complementing Pellett’s big night was Dayton Templeton, the sure-shot senior who added 21 points, with 12 coming off his four three-pointers.
Atlantic sputtered a bit to open the game, spotting Shenandoah an early 10-9 lead. But the Trojans turned up the pressure and finally built a solid lead using a 16-7 run in the middle stages of the second quarter to build the lead to double digits. It was 37-27 at halftime and never within single digits again.
Summarizing the Trojans’ performance, coach Derek Hall said, “Rollercoaster.”
“We didn’t really come out as intensely on defense as I would have liked,” he said. “We went to a pressure in the second quarter and got us going and got us to separate a little bit. We got on them at halftime and really turned up the ball pressure in the second half.”
The Trojans did miss some easy shots once the difference climbed to 20 points, and they finished 10-of-17 at the line, but in the end, it was a nice win and a good way to go into the Christmas break.
But Hall was particularly happy with Pellett’s work on the way.
“He’s another player people have to scheme for,” he said.
The Trojans (3-5, 2-4 Hawkeye Ten) are off until Tuesday, Jan. 4, when they host Glenwood.