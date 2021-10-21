CORNING – Mason McCready and Becca Cody have been the front-runners this season for Riverside’s cross country program.
Thursday afternoon at the Southwest Valley state qualifying meet, both solidified spots at next week’s Iowa Class 1A state meet with top-10 finishes.
On the boys’ side, McCready averaged a 5:42 mile’s pace and came in at 17:42 to take sixth. For the girls, Becca Cody placed seventh with a time of 21:58, averaging a mile in just over seven minutes. Both are sophomores.
The Riverside boys’ finished fourth as a team, with Eric Duhachek coming in 17th at 19:11, followed by Caleb Stevens at 20:28 for 31st place. Also competing were Dalton Smith (39th) and Alex Weis (47th).
Griswold’s lone competitor was Jeremy Sheeder, placing 37th with a finish of 20:50.
Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Colin Lillie was the boys’ meet champion, leading the Falcons to a meet runner-up behind Central Decatur. For the girls, St. Albert had the top three girls, led by Reese Duncan, and they were the meet champion; Central Decatur was runner-up.