Friday's winter storm postponed this author's birthday celebration, in which he hoped to celebrate his milestone birthday – 50 years – with fans and the Atlantic girls' basketball team as they hosted Harlan.
The party will have to wait until Monday, when the Trojans and Cyclones will try again to play their scheduled Hawkeye Ten Conference game.
The boys' game, pitting the top-ranked Cyclones vs. the Trojans at Harlan, also was reset for Monday.
Several games scheduled for Monday were rescheduled for Thursday night, including AHSTW at home vs. Underwood and ACGC's home doubleheader vs. Earlham.
At least two games were postponed: Audubon at Tri-Center, moved to Thursday, Jan. 20; and CAM at Ar-We-Va, no makeup date set.