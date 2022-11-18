In time, the 35-second shot clock in Iowa high school basketball will seem like it’s always been a part of the game.
It was 40 years ago this winter that the 3-point shot was first allowed at the high school level, and 30 years ago when the last season of girls’ six-on-six basketball took the court.
This winter, the game of basketball evolves again when schools across Iowa begin using the shot clock.
But how much impact the clock has on the game itself remains to be seen. Ask area coaches, and many of them don’t foresee too many issues. For some teams, the new clock might play into their hands quite well while not changing a whole lot of strategy that was there in the first place.
In fact, it might help improve strategy.
“It’s really just going to make coaches tighten up offenses, whether that’s the motion offense or sets,” said Atlantic boys’ basketball coach Derek Hall. “Teams are just going to have to execute better in the half-court offensively. A lot of times it might come down to certain teams having people who can take people off the dribble late in the shot clock to go get a basket and that might end up benefiting them more.”
The Atlantic girls basketball team, in its first week of practice, has already used the shot clock in practice, and team members are starting to get used to the new rules.
“I think it helps us defensively, because we like to play fast tempo,” said Dan Vargason, who enters his fifth season as the Trojan girls’ head coach. “So when teams slow it down, they can’t slow it down quite as much. Offensively we play fast.
“You’ll have possessions where you’ll get near it (the limit) but we’ve been practicing with it,” he continued. “We just had it up yesterday but we play pretty quick. I don’t think I’ve heard it buzz yet, and that’s how fast we play.”
The National Federation of High Schools agreed earlier in the 2020s to allow state high school athletic associations to add the shot clock for basketball. Last year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union voted in a joint meeting to adopt the shot clock at the varsity level starting this winter. Use of the shot clock is allowed in sub-varsity competition but not required.
The season gets underway for area girls’ teams Monday, Nov. 21, and boys teams on Monday, Nov. 28.
IMPACT ON STRATEGY?
Given the types of offense some area teams run, area boys’ and girls’ coaches don’t foresee having to adjust strategy too much, absent certain situations.
Andy Mitchell, Atlantic’s activities director, stresses he understands why the game is migrating toward using a shot clock.
Yet, he said the biggest takeaway he wants people to understand is, in essence, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” ... that is, most teams shoot the ball within 35 seconds anyway rather than revert to a slowdown game, and if a team tries slowing play down to a crawl, just play defense and force them to shoot.
“I’m not advocating against it, but I just wasn’t for it. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
Area coaches didn’t go quite so far to use the old cliche, but they also agreed the shot clock wouldn’t really change their teams’ style of play too much.
“I don’t think it’s going to come into play too much except probably toward the latter part of the game,” admitted Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen, who said he hadn’t addressed use of the clock with his team in the first week of practice. “We get a lot of shots up in the first place and I don’t know that we run 20 seconds off (the clock), let alone 35 unless it’s the fourth quarter.
“There’ll be a few times, but it’s making sure kids are aware. It’ll change the way you change things in the final four or five minutes of the game or maybe the end of the first half.”
CAM girls’ basketball coach Joe Wollum agreed.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect the game as a whole that much,” he said. “We went back and looked at films of scrimmages and there weren’t many possessions where (the clock) got under 10 seconds.”
While some game situations may change, the Cougars play an up-tempo style, while at the same time use a press liberally in the game. “So we’re going to have some (opponents) wasting time in the back court and once they get across they’ll have less time to set up and do what they want to do offensively,” said Wollum. “You’ve got to have a few set plays to run when the clock gets under 10 or 15 (seconds).”
Hall foresees instances where a team can use the shot clock to its advantage while playing defense.
“You can run a press and slow (the other team) down a little bit and change defenses, making the (team on offense) take more time to dissect what’s going on. It’s going to be a mind game with the opposing team. (The shot clock is) going to come down to which coach gets their team prepared and can shoot the best.”
ISSUES
Most coaches said the main issue revolves around getting workers to operate the clock, understand the rules (such as when the clock resets or how much time is put on the clock in certain situations) and work the clock properly.
For some schools, installing the clock has been a struggle, although area schools have had theirs installed, several of them months ago. Atlantic’s was installed this past fall.
Griswold was one of those schools that was – no pun intended – ahead of the game, as the 35-second clocks were installed above each basket this past spring.
“Our teams have been using the clock in practice, and (players) are getting in their head how much 35 seconds is, when to pass and when to shoot and do whatever,” said Griswold activities director Troy Nicklaus.
Finding workers to operate the shot clock is another issue at some schools. But that doesn’t appear to be the case, at least at Cass County’s schools. Wollum, also CAM’s school’s activities director, said he was fortunate enough to find two volunteers to operate the clock.
The father of one of the basketball coaches has stepped forward to help run the shot clock at Griswold, noted Nicklaus.
While Atlantic has also found a worker to run the shot clock, Mitchell points out that many schools have had their problems finding volunteers. He also noted that costs for equipment is not cheap and other schools are stretching their budgets to finance the cost.
And even the best of bench personnel are human sometimes. Hall, for instance, recalls a summertime scrimmage where he was in charge of running the shot clock and a time or two he forgot to reset the clock.
“And I knew what was going on,” he said. “There’ll be a little learning curve but it’ll be alright.”
“I’m worried about it becoming a distraction and slowing the game down when someone resets it when they’re not supposed to, or an official misses a ball and we don’t have replay to fix it,” said Vargason. “That might slow games down more than play is being affected.”
But once the kinks get worked out, the shot clock will be an integral part of the game. Just like how the 3-point shot and, for the girls’ sport, 5-on-5 play has always been there.
“We’re not even going to notice it,” said Vargason.