To Garrett McLaren, being a four-sport athlete is how it’s been throughout high school.
The pattern has been football, golf and baseball. With the exception of his freshman year, when he went out for wrestling, he’s starred on the basketball court.
“Atlantic has been a place that if you’re not out for all four sports, you’re either got a job or working on another sport,” said McLaren, who is wrapping up the final go-round for baseball. “If you’re not sure what to do you go out for all four sports and find out what you do best.
“I guess I kind of like them all.”
He appreciates the traditions that Atlantic sports have and being a part of it all. He went to the state tournament his freshman year, and led the Trojan football team to a playoff berth his junior season. Also that junior year, he was one of the guards on a basketball team that reached the Class 3A substate final. Then there were three Hawkeye Ten Conference championships in golf.
Baseball has also been a highlight.
“Summer sport, not as many kids want to go out, but Iowa’s one of the only states that lets you play in the summer,” he said. “You have the opportunity to be a four-sport athlete and that’s something special about the state of Iowa.”
Why baseball?
“I’ve always liked baseball, and Atlantic Little League made a rule you had to be in first grade to go out,” he said. “So I had to watch both of my brothers (Chase and Steele) play, and that was the first year I was not on their team. That was a pain watching them without me.”
Playing on travel teams, including the Outlaws, made it special, as have the lessons.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “Playing the infield, you never know if you’re going to get a bad hop or when things aren’t going to go your way. That’s a life thing ... .”
His senior season, McLaren has played all across the infield, each position except for catcher; it all depends on who’s pitching, who’s catching and who’s doing well. Offensively, he’s got a .239 average, collecting 17 hits, 12 for extra bases, and has 12 RBIs. He has a 2-0 record on the mound with a 4.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
Is there a favorite position? Probably second base, McLaren said, “just because last year me and Grant Sturm had a pretty good connection there, turning quite a few double plays and being in the middle of everything.”
He’ll hit anywhere in the lineup, the heart, the top and the bottom.
“(The heart of the lineup), you’re hoping the guys in front of you get on base with little to no outs,” he said. “If they are in scoring position, put the ball in the outfield and bring them in for a run.”
There’s obviously a lot of inspiration he draws from his older brother, Steele. The week after he was injured in his accident in the fall of 2020, it was Atlantic’s first “round of 16” football game, and Garrett wore No. 32 – Steele’s number – for the game.
Steele has been a fixture at many of Garrett’s games, this past summer sitting on the hill with his parents and/or grandparents, mingling with fans and cheering Garrett on.
“Steele coming home was very emotional time for me,” Garrett admitted. “When the accident happened, I didn’t know what I was going to get. I didn’t know, there were times at night if I was ever going to see him again or if things were going to go back to normal, but I’m pretty happy about what the outcome has been and that he’s always improving.”
As a person, he said Steele has made him a better person.
“You just have to keep battling and there are going to be times when you get emotional or what tomorrow will bring,” he said. “You just have to live life to the fullest.”
Chase, the oldest brother who was outstanding in baseball and wrestling, also taught Garrett a lot about competing and about life.
“Chase is special, and we thought he’d go into his senior year he might play baseball (in college) but things didn’t pan out that way,” he said. “Chase knows a lot about the sport. A lot of times, we call each other and talk a lot about baseball, seeing what we can improve on.”
Of course, GMac’s teammates have been a big support, too.
“Coming to practice every day, going to games every day, being on the bus to and from games, you build a connection that’s pretty special,” he said. “You never are going to forget your days in high school.”
McLaren appreciates how coaches Joe Brummer and Oran Perkins have helped him along, too, with balancing different responsibilities and technique. Another assistant coach, Bodie Johnson, has also helped keep the dugout loose and motivated.
For college, McLaren plans to attend Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo, to major in accounting.
“High school is a special time. After it’s gone you don’t realize you’re never going to get it back. These memories last a lifetime,” he said. “You never know who your best friend is going to be in the next year.”