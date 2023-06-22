ATLANTIC – If you think you’ve seen it all this season with marathon games and so forth, this one was the latest.
In a game that took three hours to complete, Atlantic and Harlan traded leads for the balance of the game. It looked like the Trojans would hold the final lead and pull off the Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over the Cyclones.
But holding on to an 8-6 lead in the top of the seventh, the Cyclones came back, scoring the tying run to make it 8-apiece. The game went into extra innings and eventually ended with Harlan taking a hard-fought 15-12 eight-inning victory over Atlantic.
Working from a 7-6 deficit in the bottom of the sixth, it looked like Carter Pellett would be one of the heroes, smashing an RBI double to deep left to send Easton O’Brien home with the game-tying run. Xavier Darrow then smashed one to deep center, a double that scored Pellett for the go-ahead run.
But Harlan blasted ahead in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs to make the score 12-8. A bloop RBI single, followed by a two-run single and a balk caused the bulk of the damage.
Then incredibly in the bottom of the seventh, Atlantic staged a furious rally, with Jaice Larson scoring on an Easton O’Brien single. Pellett walked with the bases loaded to tally an RBI, then Gavin McLaren dashed home on a wild pitch. A passed ball brought O’Brien home to tie the game at 12, and the game was going into extra innings.
Harlan won the game using a bases-loaded walk and on a Trojans’ error that scored two runs, to account for the final score. Atlantic made the most of its last chance, and two runners got on, last with McLaren’s single to left, but a long fly ball to left was caught and that was the game.
Pellett, who earlier in the game had a three-run triple to give Atlantic the lead, pitched six strong innings, striking out six and scattering eight hits.
The Trojans (9-12, 4-10 Hawkeye Ten) will close out the week with today’s home game vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central.