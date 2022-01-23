COUNCIL BLUFFS – Alex Lihs turned in Atlantic’s best individual placing at the Lewis Central Invitational, coming in 10th in the 100-yard freestyle.
He finished in 5.21, four places ahead of teammate Brayden Atkinson, who finished in 56.22.
The top relay finish was a ninth-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle, with Lihs and Atkinson bookending the Rieken brothers, Keaton and Kyler, to finish in 1:41.77.
Kyler Rieken was 15th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.46, while Atkinson was 14th at 26.07. Keaton Rieken was 14th in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 6:00.52.
The Trojans were swimming without two seniors, Alex Sampson and Bryan York. The team finished 11th in the 12-team meet.
Atlantic is off until Feb. 5 and the state qualifying meet. The Trojans have been assigned to the Johnston district, where they’ll compete with the host Dragons, Des Moines East, Des Moines Roosevelt, Indianola, Newton, Ottumwa and Waukee.
Lewis Central Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 22, at Council Bluffs
Team scores: 1. Sioux City Metro 433.5, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 355, 3. Omaha Central 265, 4. Omaha North 185, 5. Omaha Pius X 173, 6. Omaha Skutt Catholic/Mount Michael 172, 7. Bellevue West 165.5, 8. Carroll 157, 9. Spencer 107, 10. Bellevue West 90, 11. Atlantic 57, 12. Omaha South 10.
Atlantic results
200 medley relay: 12. Atlantic (Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Brayden Atkinson, Kyler Rieken) 1:58.68. 200 freestyle: 17. Keaten Rieken 2:05.22. 50 freestyle: 15. Ky. Rieken 25.46, 18. Atkinson 26.07, 37. Schechinger 27.87, 50. Lucas Doyle 29.61, 57. Bryce Schmidtke 31.30. 100 freestyle: 10. Lihs 55.21, 14. Atkinson 56.22, 56. Schmidtke 1:12.79. 500 freestyle: 14. Ke. Rieken 6:00.52. 200 freestyle relay: 9. Atlantic (Lihs, Ke. Rieken, Ky. Rieken, Atkinson) 1:41.77. 100 backstroke: 13. Lihs 1:04.36, 25. Doyle 1:21.46. 100 breaststroke: 20. Schechinger 1:20.65. 400 freestyle relay: 12. Atlantic (Ke. Riken, Ky. Rieken, Schechinger, Doyle) 4:12.90.