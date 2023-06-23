ATLANTIC – For some crazy reason, Atlantic’s 11-0 loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central Friday night didn’t seem like an 11-0 loss.
Sure, the Titans hit the ball hard, and their strong pitching limited offensive opportunities for the Trojans. The Trojans were limited to six baserunners on the night, while the Titans scored seven of their runs off home runs.
But on this night, the Trojans didn’t make mistakes. Tanner O’Brien, getting his first varsity start, pitched well, giving up 10 hits and eight runs in six innings of work, and struck out three batters.
And the Trojans put the ball in play. Sure, TJ Nettles threw hard and got five strikeouts, but there was bonafide base running.
On this night, Lewis Central showed why they are the No. 2 team in Iowa Class 3A. They are the real deal.
And, from Monday night’s debacle against Glenwood, to progressively better games against Carroll Kuemper and Harlan, things looked better. Just a week where the Trojans saw four of the best Hawkeye Ten Conference teams.
Coach Gaylord Schelling saw lots of positives against the Titans.
“We really struggled against Glenwood, then we battled against Kuemper and then battled against Harlan, and we should’ve won that game. I’m proud of our kids and I’m glad I’m baseball coach.
“We played four good teams,” he said. “Monday wasn’t very good, but Tuesday, Thursday and (Friday) we hung in there and played. Lewis Central is the best team we’ve played and we did a lot of good things.”
The Trojans put the ball in play, and their best chance actually came when they didn’t get on via hits. Both Xavier Darrow and Tanner O’Brien got hit by pitches, and Jaice Larson drew a walk to load the bases, all with one out in the fourth inning when the Titans were up 6-0. But Nettles got out of the jam by forcing a couple of swinging strikeouts, and the Trojans would never reach base again.
The Titans hit four home runs, including a three-run blast in the seventh off reliever Jack Muller. But he and O’Brien combined to pitch well.
“That’s his first real start of the year and we were out of pitching and he did a great job,” said Schelling of O’Brien. “They hit him, but he hasn’t pitched a lot of starting ... and I’m happy for him.”
The Trojans go into non-conference action on the road Monday, playing PCM of Monroe, before stopping at Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday before Thursday’s H-10 finale of the year vs. Red Oak.