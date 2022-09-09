VOLLEYBALL
Woodbine Triangular: In an unusual twist, each team at the Woodbine Triangular went 1-1 on the night Thursday in Woodbine.
CAM beat hosting Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference action, 3-2 (25-20, 25-22, 11-25, 18-25, 15-12), but their cross-Cass County counterparts, Griswold, got the upper hand over the Cougars in three sets (22-25, 25-22, 15-11).
The only match where statistics were available came from CAM's battle with Woodbine. Emma Follmann had five kills and Meredith Rich and Eva Steffensen four each, while Bree Bower had 13 assists. The Cougars had 12 blocks, with Steffensen recording five and Follmann three. Rich had 27 digs, Reese Snyder 22, and Rich added seven ace serves in a 93.5% efficiency rate for the match.
No statistics were available from Griswold, which lost to Woodbine in a battle of teams with the Tiger mascot, 25-19, 24-26, 15-12.
CAM improved to 8-4, 1-0 RVC. Griswold improved to 9-6 overall.
Riverside 3, Audubon 0: The Lady Dawgs appear serious about breaking into the state rankings. They haven't yet, but they made notice after a straight-set win over the Wheelers improved their record to 13-2.
The Lady Dawgs won a hard-fought Western Iowa Conference battle Thursday night with the improved Wheelers, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18, in Audubon. Veronica Andrusyshyn recording nine kills and Mack Ohlmstead-Mitchell eight. Ayla Richardson had 18 assists on the night, while Madison Baldwin had 10 digs.
Audubon (6-5, 0-1 WIC) got 17 kills from Mattie Nielsen and six from Harlow Miller, while Addie Hocker had 25 assists. Audrey Jensen had 11 digs and Anna Larsen seven.
This was Riverside's second win in as many WIC matches this year so far.
ACGC 3, West Central Valley 0: The Chargers won their first match of the year with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of their arch-rival Wildcats Thursday night in Guthrie Center.
Treynor 3, AHSTW 1: The Lady Vikes came back after dropping the first set to knot things up at a match apiece, but got no closer as the host Cardinals pulled away for the four-set victory, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13, Thursday night in Avoca.
Delaney Goshorn had seven kills and three blocks, while Halle Goodman had 11 assists to lead AHSTW (3-5, 0-1 Western Iowa Conference).
CROSS COUNTRY
Gilbert Invitational: ACGC on Thursday ran on one of the premier cross country courses in the Midwest, the Iowa State course in Ames.
In a field that had multiple Class 2A and 3A teams, the top-ranked Class 1A Charger boys came away with a fourth-place team finish with 117 points.
Justin Reinhart, ranked 10th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association poll, just missed the top 10, coming in 11th at 16:57. Andrew Mahaffey (17:38) and Gavin Sloss (17:41) were 22nd and 23rd, and Bo Arrasmith was 27th at 17:48 to also place in the top 30, in a field of 257 runners and 14 teams.
ACGC's girls, ranked ninth by the IATC in Class 1A, finished sixth among 13 teams. Ava Campbell, ranked eighth individually, paced the Chargers with an eighth-place finish at 20:29, averaging roughly 6:36 per mile, in a field that had 174 runners.
Adalyn Benson was 36th at 22:33, followed by a 40th-place showing by Hayden Coffman at 22:55.