There were three first-time state volleyball tournament qualifiers, and one of those came from the News-Telegraph area.
Riverside, which had reached the Iowa Class 1A regional semifinals on a number of occasions, broke through with a stunning four-set upset victory over third-ranked LeMars Gehlen Catholic. Riverside fell to semifinalist Springville in straight sets, but remember that it was the efforts of multiple Lady Dawgs, of which several players reached career milestones in various categories, that got them to this point.
The reward was evident with the News-Telegraph’s fifth-annual all-area volleyball team: Five first- or second-team honors.
But the wealth is shared throughout the area, as five other area teams had multiple players make the all-area team. Atlantic, for instance, had three players honored, as the Trojans reached the regional quarterfinals for their deepest post-season run in more than a decade.
For the second year in a row, this year’s all-area volleyball team includes a captain, with a first and second team, each having six front-row players, a setter and a libero. Each school also has at least one honorable mention.
Players were chosen based on post-season honors (including all-state and all-district honors via the Iowa Girls Coaches Association), observations, statistics and judgment of the News-Telegraph staff.
And with that, here’s our all-area volleyball team for 2022:
CAPTAIN
Veronica Andrusyshyn, sr., Riverside: A third-team all-IGCA Class 1A selection, was the leader of the Lady Dawgs’ offense, with 338 kills and a .219 efficiency rate. At the net, also recorded 26 blocks, 12 of them solo, and also had 219 digs and 55 ace serves. One of three Lady Dawgs to record her 500th career dig, and also served up her 100th career ace. A major contributor to multiple weekend invitational championships, including AHSTW, Griswold and CAM, and second at Missouri Valley and the Western Iowa Conference tournament. One of southwestern Iowa’s best athletes, and a key part of the Lady Dawgs’ third-place state girls’ track finish this past spring. Other post-season honors included first-team all-Western Iowa Conference and all-IGCA Class 1A southwest district.
FIRST TEAM HITTER/FRONT ROW
Makenna Askeland, sr., Griswold: Led the Tigers to another successful season with a team-best 284 kills and 10 blocks. Second-team all-Corner Conference, all-IGCA Class 1A southwest district.
Jada Jensen, sr., Atlantic: The Trojans’ leader in kills with 250, and an efficiency rate of .231, also a team best. Her contributions in two facets of offense – she also had 334 assists as part of a two-setter offense – was a major reason for the Trojans’ fourth-place Hawkeye Ten Conference finish. Also had 31 blocks. Perhaps the Atlantic senior class’ best all-around athlete. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten.
Mattie Nielsen, jr., Audubon: A dynamo in the front row, put down 297 kills and had an efficiency rate of 0.160. Also tough defensively, with 21 blocks and 142 digs, which helped lead the Wheelers to a regional quarterfinal appearance. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
Mersadez Richter, jr., ACGC: The Chargers offensive leader with 276 kills. Her presence was welcomed in a rebuilding year, with the Chargers finishing 16-15 and just over .500 in the West Central Activities Conference. First-team all-WCAC, all-IGCA Class 2A central district..
Abby Smith, jr., Atlantic: A repeat all-area NT selection, was first-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Her efforts helped lead the Trojans to a 11-9 conference record in 2019 and 2020, and the school’s first post-season win, a four-set victory over Shenandoah, since 2010. First-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Eva Steffensen, jr., CAM: The Cougars’ front-row leader, with 237 kills and a .190 efficiency rate, along with 45 blocks, to go along with 227 digs, all which went a long way toward a Rolling Valley Conference regular-season title and a conference tourney runner-up finish. First-team all-RVC, all-IGCA Class 1A southwest district.
FIRST TEAM SETTER
Ayla Richardson, soph., Riverside: The spark plug of the Lady Dawgs’ offense, recording 736 assists that translated into 1,086 kills, or an average of 27 per match for the team. Recorded her 1,000th career assist during the season. An all-around player, recorded 61 kills and 154 digs to continue to be a valuable asset to her team. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference, all-IGCA Class 1A southwest district..
FIRST TEAM LIBERO
Madison Baldwin, sr., Riverside: The defensive specialist, with 352 digs on the season to keep opposing offenses off-balance and earn the school its first-ever state tournament appearance. One of three Lady Dawgs to record her 500th career dig. First-team all-Western Iowa Conference.
SECOND TEAM HITTER/FRONT ROW
Shay Burmeister, sr., Exira-EHK: Four-sport athlete recorded a team-best 153 kills to lead the Spartans. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Emma Follmann, jr., CAM: Had 151 kills and 36 blocks on the season, each second best for the Cougars, as a strong complement for Steffensen. Second-team all-Rolling Valley Conference.
Elly Henderson, soph., Riverside: A key part of the Lady Dawgs’ front row, recorded 124 kills and had a kill-efficiency rate of 0.178. Recorded 38 ace serves and came up with 53 blocks.
Harlow Miller, fresh., Audubon: Nice debut for the 5’11” middle hitter, with 156 kills, which helped lead the Wheelers to a regional quarterfinal appearance. Recorded 46 ace serves, the team’s second best.
Chloe Mullenix, sr., Atlantic: Strong defensive presence at the net, leading the Trojans with 57 blocks, including a team-best 17 solo. Part of a strong front-row attack with 109 kills.
Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, sr., Riverside: Another dominant face in the Lady Dawgs’ front row, recorded 246 kills on the season, second most for the team. Finished her high school career with more than 500 career kills.
SECOND TEAM SETTER
Bree Bower, sr., CAM: Dynamic part of the Cougar offense with 534 assists, instrumental in a Rolling Valley Conference regular-season championship and conference tournament runner-up finish. Also had 30 kills and 162 digs, and a team-high (and area-best) 97.1% serving success rate with 39 aces. First-team all Rolling Valley Conference, all-IGCA Class 1A southwest district.
Lexi Noelck, sr., Atlantic: Part of a two-setter offense that saw her contribute 413 assists, a team high. As well as she set up, she also contributed offensively with 201 kills, second best for the Trojans. Also recorded 13 blocks and 124 digs. First-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
SECOND TEAM LIBERO
Grace Porter, sr., AHSTW: Recorded 433 digs to lead the Lady Vikes’ defense. Second-team all-Western Iowa Conference, all-IGCA Class 2A southwest district.
Ava Rush, sr., Atlantic: A dual-sport athlete this past fall, the Trojans’ defensive specialist was second in digs with 262 and one of three with more than 200. A spark plug for the defense. Earned second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference her junior season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Atlantic: Aubrey Guyer. ACGC: Jordan Lemke, Saige O’Brien. AHSTW: Delaney Goshorn. Audubon: Addie Hocker. CAM: Meredith Rich. Exira-EHK: Makenzie Riley. Griswold: Carolina Arcia, Whitney Pennock. Riverside: Elyssa Amdor, Sophia Taylor.