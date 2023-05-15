ANITA – It really helps a golf team in a tournament setting when your top two golfers shoot at or near par.
On his team’s home course, the par-71 Crestwood Hills Golf Course, CAM’s Seth Hensley had a one-over finish and Chase Jahde had a 74.
That gave the Cougars plenty of leeway with their Nos. 3 and 4 scores, and they ended up low enough to get the team to next week’s Iowa Class 1A state golf meet.
With a team score of 325, the Cougars finished as district runners up at Monday’s meet, seven strokes back of South Hamilton to advance to the state meet, May 22-23 at Ames Golf & Country Club.
The Cougars last advanced to the state meet in 2010, also competing there in 1997.
“It feels really good,” said Hensley, the meet medalist. “Chase brought in a 74 and I brought in a 72 which ended up winning the meet and helps out a lot. We had an 88 and 90 ... they’re not the greatest but I know we can get them down and shoot even better at state.”
The 88 and 90 he was referring to belonged to Bradyn Bohnsack and Gavyn Jessen.
“When they play like that,” said coach Joe Wollum, referring to Hensley and Jahde, “that gives us a little leeway with our Nos. 3 and 4 scores. That really helps us when we have to take an 88 and 90 and that gives us a chance.
“I’m so happy for the boys these guys. They’ve put a ton of work in during the summer and even in the fall and I’m just happy for all that work to pay off and get a chance to play at state,” he continued.
Hensley had a 33 on the front nine, including an eagle on the eighth hole, and added six strokes for a back-nine score of 39, but held on for medalist honors. Jahde had a pair of 37s on both sides.
Jahde also reflected on how it took a lot of work to get to the state meet.
“Coach Wollum has us practicing and working on situations and what happens when you do this and move on to your next shot. Every stroke counts,” he said. “I guess we came in with the scores some people didn’t play well but Seth and we just needed two that could do what they did and we’d be right there.”
Lukas James (98) and Carson Cary (103) were also competing for CAM.
Also moving on to the state meet is Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee, the senior who fired a second-place score of 73. He had a 34 on the front nine with a trifecta of birdies, before finishing with a 39 on the back side.
Hogan Hook also competed at the district meet for Griswold and finished with an 89.
Iowa Class 1A District Meet
Monday, May 15, at Crestwood Hills, Anita
Team scores: 1. South Hamilton 318, 2. CAM 325, 3. Montezuma 328, 4. Mount Ayr 337, 5. Keota 339, 6. Fremont-Mills 347, 7. Earlham 349, 8. HLV 350, 9. North Mahaska 364, 10. Bedford 365.
Medalist and state qualifiers: Seth Hensley (CAM) 72, Keith Thompson (Hamburg) 73, Kameron Brownlee (Griswold) 73.
Area results
CAM: Seth Hensley 72, Chase Jahde 73, Bradyn Bohnsack 89, Gavyn Jessen 90, Lukas James 98, Carson Cary 103
Griswold: Kameron Brownlee 73, Hogan Hook 89.