ATLANTIC – The 2022 edition of Top Shot, hosted by Wickman Chemical, began June 27 and will be going on through Friday, Aug. 26.
Participants must arrange an appointment, with times available from 5:30 p.m. to dark Monday through Friday. Call (712) 243-7739 for reservations.
For $20, participants get 50 scored targets. Ad Hoc Annie Oakley’s are $5 per person.
Two different target sets remain available. The current set began Monday, July 18, and runs through Friday, Aug. 5; the last one goes from Aug. 8-26. Participants may shoot as many times as they like, with only the best score from each set posted; participants must all three sets to win. Categories are Best 4-Person Squad, Best Doubles Team and Best Individual. Winning one Annie Oakley qualifies that participant for the Annie Oakley championship.
Sunday, Sept. 18, will have the range open from 9 a.m. to noon for a fun shoot and the Annie Oakley championship at 11 a.m.
Organizers will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization.
ROUND 1 SCORES
Top Shot 2022 scores for Round 1 have been compiled, and Drey Newell is the top individual with a 43, and Cole Dreyer has a 38. Other scores:
37 – Tom Hurford. 36 – Rick Scott and Cody Moreland. 35 – Tom Christofferson, Erich Wickman and Ben White. 34 – Steve Hansen, Zeb Wickman and Marty Boose. 33 – Pat Petersen. 32 – Alex Elmquist. 31 – Chris Knudsen.
30 – John Asberry, Mark Knudsen and Heath Irlmeier. 29 – Mark O’Brien, Jeff Moreland, Randy Henningsen and Matt Burud. 26 – Jamie Meads. 25 – Jon Mieslan. 24 – Baylee Newell.
19 – Kodie Haas. 17 – Clark Borkowski. 14 – Rich Metson. 13 – Nick Schuler.
4-person teams: 142 – Drey Newell, Cole Dreyer, Chris Knudson and Mark Knudson. 136 – ACPF, with Pat Petesen, John Asberry, Rick Scott and Tom Hurford. 132 – Erich Wickman, Randy Henningsen, Marty Boose and Zeb Wickman. 128 – ACC, with Cody Moreland, Jeff Moreland, Mark O’Brien and Steve Hansen. 126 – Ben White, Heath Irlmeier, Alex Elmquist and Matt Bururd. 81 – Rich Metson, John Asberry, Nick Schuler and Jamie Meads.
2-person teams: 69 – Erich Wickman and Zeb Wickman. 67 – Drey Newell and Baylee Newell. 25 – Rich Metson and Nick Schuler.
Annie Oakley Champions: Erich Wickman, Clark Borkowski, Zeb Wickman, Marty Boose, Drey Newell, Heath Irlmeier, Baylee Newell and Alex Elmquist.
Top Shot Round 2 is open and everyone is welcome to schedule a time to shoot. Targets will be reset for Round 3 on Aug. 8.