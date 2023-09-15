ANITA – The CAM cross country team is sponsoring a Fun Run/Walk Tuesday, Sept. 26, on the school’s home training course in Anita.
The event starts at 4:30 p.m., in celebration of homecoming.
The run/walk will begin and end at the north end of Victory Park, near the former CAM North Elementary School. Registration will be from 4 p.m. until 10 minutes before the start of the run/walk, and is open to runners of all ages.
Participants may choose to walk or run either one or two miles. Medals will be given to the top two finishers in each age division for both one and two miles. All participants are invited to join the CAM cross country team members for ice cream following the race.
All participants are asked to complete and sign a liability release form, and a parent or guardian signature is required for those under 18 years old. Forms are available the day of the race or can be picked up at any CAM school or the Anita Health and Wellness Center. Contact coach Deb Brown at (402) 657-3622 for questions or information.