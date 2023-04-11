ATLANTIC – Sometimes, the best competition brings out the best in golfers.
It was a great night for area high school golf fans to watch two of them in competition Monday night at Nishna Hills Golf Course in Atlantic.
Belle Berg and Carroll Kuemper's Addy Beiter had, according to coach Kathy Hobson, "quite the dual. It was fun for spectators to watch these two competitive golfers."
In the end, Beiter won medalist honors with a 40, while Berg took runner-up with a 41. But it was the Trojans who won the day with wins over the Knights and Denison-Schleswig.
The Trojans won with a 190, while Kuemper was second at 208 and the Lady Monarchs third at 222. For Atlantic, Abby Smith added a 46, Abby Muller a 51 and Lexi Noelck a 52 for the scoring, while Makenna Schroeder had a 56 and Emma Rose a 57.
The Trojans had competition bests from Berg and Smith. Berg had chip in for birdie on hole 7, while Muller had chip in for par on No. 4. Berg ended with a birdie and two pars, while Smith had a pair of pars and Muller one par.
RVC MEET
CAM took second and Exira-EHK fourth in the boys' race at the latest round-robin meet for the Rolling Valley Conference golfers, where teams host each other at their home course.
Monday's meet was at Atlantic Golf & Country Club, where the girls were also in competition.
CAM's Chase Jahde had an even-par 35 to win medalist honors, two strokes better than Boyer Valley's Evan TenEyek. The Cougars finished with a 174, one stroke ahead of meet winner Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Other CAM scores were Seth Hensley with a 42, Bradyn Bohnsack 48, Lukas James 49, Carson Cary 52 and Coby Venteicher 60.
Exira-EHK finished with a 187, led by Trey Petersen's three-over 39. Gavin Bengard and Derrek Kommes each had 48s, while Josh Nelson carded a 52 and Easton Nelson a 61.
On the girls' side, Shay Burmeister finished with a 51 for Exira-EHK. CAM's Reese Snyder was medalist runner-up with a 45, two strokes back of Glidden-Ralston's Addy Boell.
The other area golfer was CAM's Abby Tibken, who had a 59.