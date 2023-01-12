CARROLL – Atlantic picked up a pair of road victories on the mats Thursday night to remain on pace with Hawkeye Ten Conference leader Creston.
The Trojans overcame a 20-14 takedown deficit to upend Council Bluffs Lewis Central 47-19, before putting together a string of six bonus-point victories, five by pinfall, in a 61-15 rout of hosting Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Coach Tim Duff's team improved to 5-1 in the Hawkeye Ten, just behind the Panthers, who are 5-0 in the league but were off Thursday.
In the Lewis Central dual, a majority of the takedowns the Titans scored came in just a couple of matches. But the Trojans made up for the difference with four pins – recorded by Braxton Hass (106), Jadyn Cox (132), Jarrett Amrstrong (170) and Evan Sorensen (285) – and major decisions by Brent Masker (160) and Nathan Keiser (195). The Trojans also benefited from a pair of forfeits.
After a sudden-victory loss to open the dual with Kuemper, the Trojans ran off a string of five pins in the next six matches, recorded by Miles Mundorf (220), Sorensen (285), Braxton Hass (106), Taye Jordan (113) and Josh Hass (126), with Aiden Smith also recording a major decision victory at 120. That built an insurmountable 36-3 lead, as the Trojans picked up 11 wins in the dual.
Also getting W's in the Kuemper dual were pinfall winners Tyson O'Brien (145), Tanner O'Brien (152) and Brenden Casey (182), with Armstrong eking out a tight 5-2 win over Will Healy by using a late takedown to preserve a narrow lead.
The Trojans are next in action Saturday in the Cedar Rapids area, participating in the Loyd Shafer Invitational at Marion.
Kuemper Catholic Triangular
Thursday, Jan. 12, at Carroll
Atlantic 47, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 19
182: Braylon Kammrad (LC) dec. Brenden Casey 10-5. 195: Nathan Keiser (Atl) maj. dec. Zach Hasbrouck 12-2. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) won by forfeit. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Landon Koch 0:23 106: Braxton Hass (Atl) pinned Daniel Overall 4:35. 113: Carrter Schorsch (LC) dec. Aiden Smith 5-4. 120: Jaxon Brewer (LC) maj. dec. Josh Hass 14-6. 126: Derrick Gregory (LC) pinned D'artagnan Hansen 4:51. 132: Jadyn Cox (Atl) pinned Colton Ellrott (LC) 1:00. 138: Hadin Thompson (Atl) won by forfeit. 145: Tyson O'Brien (Atl) dec. James Moore 5-0. 152: Jaylen Davis (LC) dec. Tanner O'Brien SV-1 9-7. 160: Brent Masker (Atl) maj. dec. Paxton Blanchard 13-2. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned JJ Storey 2:47.
Atlantic 61, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 15
195: Coby Pierce (CKC) dec. Nathan Keiser SV-1 13-11. 220: Miles Mundorf (Atl) pinned Connor Hays 2:00. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Hayden Vonnahme 0:20. 106: Braxton Hass (Atl) pinned Caleb Hoffman 0:57. 113: Taye Jordan (Atl) pinned Kade Schwanz 1:06. 120: Aiden Smith (Atl) maj. dec. Owen Nepple 16-7. 126: Josh Hass (Atl) pinned Maguire Hoyt 3:48. 132: Jake Smith (CKC) pinned D'aragnan Hansen 0:21. 138: Joe Klein (CKC) pinned Jadyn Cox 4:53. 145: Tyson O'Brien (Atl) pinned Joey Masching 0:48. 152: Tanner O'Brien (Atl) pinned Kent Sanders 1:48. 160: Brent Masker (Atl) won by injury default over Kent Sanders 1:48. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) dec. Will Healy (CKC) 5-2. 182: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Bryce Wiskus 1:35.