I'll begin to have previews of our area baseball teams in the coming week, as most teams get underway with at least one, some two games.
But a quick look around the area sees some good statistics returning from several schools, while others will be looking for offense, defense and pitching.
Atlantic, for instance, will be turning to a crew of six seniors this summer: Clevi Johnson, Jackson McLaren, Easton O'Brien, Tanner O'Brien, Carter Pellett and Jayden Proehl.
Of those, McLaren appears has the best returning batting average of .329, with 23 hits and 12 RBIs, while scoring 13 runs. Pellett is next with a .244 average, with 19 hits and 12 RBIs. The Trojans hit a collective .258 a year ago, so that's something new coach Gaylord Schelling will be looking to improve.
Proehl has the best ERA back from the pitching crew, with a 5.48 average, striking out 43 while allowing 39 hits and 42 runs in 38.1 innings of work and a pair of wins.
Elsewhere:
* Both CAM and Exria-EHK will have new coaches in the dugout, with Drew Ticknor taking over for longtime Cougar skipper Dan Dougherty and the Spartans now led by Randy Kelly.
The Cougars took some graduation losses, but still have some good players back from last year's state qualifiers, particularly Seth Hensley (.284 average, with 22 walks drawn, 16 RBIs, four walks and a home run). Jack Follmann (.295), Chase Spieker (.279) and Brody Paulsen (.222) also contributed nicely a year ago, collectively bringing in 42 runs. CAM will be looking to build experience in the bullpen, but Spieker and Paulsen have combined for four wins against no losses, and they have a combined ERA of around 2.65.
Exira-EHK has its best batter in Trey Petersen with a .320 average last summer, including 16 hits, three for extra bases, and 13 RBIs. Derrek Kommes brings back a .273 average, with three extra base hits. Alex Hansen went 2-0 in just 10.2 innings with a 2.62 ERA, while Petersen had the most work with 17 innings and a 4.94 ERA.
* AHSTW's Brayden Lund is among the Western Iowa Conference leaders, with seven doubles and three triples for the Vikings, posting a .468 batting average. Audubon's Gavin Larsen had six doubles, two triples and a home run in bringing home 22 runs while scoring 15 himself. And AHSTW's Nick Denning is among the top 10 WIC offensive players back with a .403 average, including eight extra-base hits; he's also got a nice arm, with a 0.61 ERA and an 0.85 WHIP in 34.1 innings of work a year ago.
Watch AHSTW as they're good at sacrifices. Aiden Akers had eight sac bunts, while Jacob Coon and Lund each had three sac flies to advance runners.
Riverside's Grady Jeppesen (38 Ks in 31.1 innings), Lund (33 Ks, 3.74 ERA in 24.1 innings) and Larsen (32 Ks, 4.14 ERA in 22 innings) are also top WIC pitching prospects.
* Griswold will be led by Zane Johnson, who's .414 batting average and five extra-base his being tops for the Tigers. Cody Dorscher had a pair of triples last summer, while Brayden Lockwood struck out 18 batters in 17.1 innings of work his freshman year.
* ACGC has its best returning bat among regulars in senior Brock Littler. He connected for a .308 average, with 28 hits, including seven extra-basers and 11 RBIs. Tegan Slaybaugh (1.69 ERA, with 18 strikeouts and 11 walks 20.2 innings) and Littler (3.41 ERA, with 19 strikeouts and 21 walks given up in 24.2 innings) are tops in the Charger bullpen.
So that's it.
Next time, I hope to have some softball pre-season leaders for you.
* * *
A quick look at a couple of other sporting events and notable performances during the past week:
* Congratulations to two area tennis players for their performance during post-season tournaments this past week.
Atlantic senior Clevi Johnson kept a (possibly) nine-year streak for Trojan state qualification intact with his runner-up finish. After outlasting a pair of opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, he worked on some of his skills in the championship match against a Carroll Kuemper player, faring very well in the process before falling in straight sets. He'll be off to Waterloo May 23-24.
Audrey Jensen had the most successful girls' season of area players, and was the Wheelers' most successful in a long time. She advanced to the semifinals before falling to Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen (the eventual champion), but gutted out a great third-place match victory to cap off a great senior season.
* Area golf teams will be well-represented at the district level, with four area teams having someone. Audubon and CAM both won team titles and move on to meets at LeMars and Anita (Crestwood Hills, CAM's home course), with the Wheelers' Jay Remsburg and the Cougars' Chase Jahde both sectional runner-up medalists. Griswold will also be sending Kamron Brownlee and Hogan Hook to the district level, while Exira-EHK's Trey Petersen will also be in action at districts.
All district meets are Monday, May 15.