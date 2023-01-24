ATLANTIC – It was another split in a pair of getaways for Atlantic, and with that, the Trojans were on both sides of the win-loss ledger Monday night against Creston.
The Trojan girls were in a tight battle through three quarters with the Panthers before breaking through in the fourth quarter and coming up with a 49-33 win. The win was the girls’ 12th on the season.
Atlantic’s boys held a lead for the balance of three quarters, but the Panthers returned the favor and turned the game in their favor late, leaving town with a 75-67 win. The Trojans had led by as much as 11 in the first half, but the Panthers, behind Cael Turner, got rolling in the second half.
Going to the girls’ game first, the Trojans only once got a seven-point lead, and that was late in the first quarter, before the Panthers continually kept the Trojans from getting good looks at the basket.
The Trojans finally got rolling on an Aubrey Guyer basket to make the game 36-29, the seven-point lead the biggest since late in the first quarter. And then Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter all began connecting, with Guyer leading the way, and Madison Huddleson made her second three-point attempt of the second half to pull away.
The Trojans were 11-of-15 from the free throw line in the second half.
Atlantic coach Dan Vargason was happy with how his team responded when Creston appeared to give them their best shot, and stated that he expects future opponents to do that. But he’s been happy with how well his team has been responding, including in the victory over the Panthers.
Just four Trojans scored – Jensen had the game-high 19, Huddleson and Guyer each left with 12 and Harter had six – but the result was a hard-earned 12th win of the year. It also put the Trojans in good position for possibly two home games in the upcoming Class 3A regional tournament.
BOYS GAME
The transition game in the fourth quarter faltered for the Trojans, and with that went a chance to get a win against one of the upper-level teams in the Hawkeye Ten.
“We just lost our composure a little bit,” said coach Derek Hall. “We didn’t really get back on defense, and offensively ... the passes were overplayed and we just needed a back-door. A couple times we made easy baskets, but they executed down the stretch and we didn’t.”
The first half was a different story. Even though Hall didn’t think his team played that well, the Trojans still held as much as an 11-point lead as they were getting several easy looks at the hoop. Carter Pellett’s inbound steal and a sweet move inside to the hoop gave the Trojans their biggest lead of the night, at 28-17 with about 4:30 left in the first half.
The Panther defense buckled down, as the Trojans could never get more than a nine-point lead the rest of the first half, and a mini-run that ended with Lucas Rushing’s bucket made it 34-29, the closest it came in the first half.
“We were doing a much better job defensively (in the first half),” said Hall. “Offensively, it was a little skeptical there, but we forced them into doing a few things they didn’t want to do ... and we got away from that in the second half.”
The Trojans did get a 10-point lead back briefly in the first minute of the second half, but slowly, the Panthers began to turn the game in their tide with their transition game, and point guard Cael Turner began to put his team on his proverbial shoulders, scoring the basket with about a minute left in the third quarter that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game, at 53-52.
Colton Rasmussen, who had a game-high 29, had a putback that gave the Trojans the lead right back, but the Panthers had started to control the game, and with that. They’d build a couple of four-point leads that the Trojans would answer, but after a 60-60 deadlock, the Panthers scored the next six points and the Trojans, who couldn’t seem to buy a basket and perhaps tried to do too much, got no closer than three the rest of the night.
“We needed to get the ball to him more,” said Hall. “He had it rolling there but they were starting to double him up and we had to give it up. When we got the ball to him, good things happened.”
The Trojans dealt well with Pellett and Jackson McLaren being in foul trouble, but Hall thought his team didn’t necessarily rebound well or box out as well as they could have.
“That’s the story the last few games and we’ll have to work on that in practice,” he said.
The girls are on the road today at Shenandoah, with both teams hosting Council Bluffs St. Albert on Friday.