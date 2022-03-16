Iowa’s two biggest colleges have all-American representation for the Associated Press’ women’s basketball teams.
Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was a first-team selection, while Iowa State senior Ashley Joens finished her outstanding career as a second-team pick.
Monika Czinano was an honorable-mention selection.
In 30 games this season, Clark, a Des Moines native, leads the nation in assists per game (7.9), total assists (236), points per game (27.4), total points (821), free throws made (189), triple doubles (5) and 30-point games (11).
Clark registered five triple-doubles this season, leading the country in most career triple-doubles by an active player with six. Clark’s six career triple-doubles ties former Hawkeye Sam Logic’s Big Ten record (2011-15) for most in a career and ties for the fifth most single season (5) and career (6) triple-doubles in NCAA Division I history.
In January, Clark joined the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA, WNBA, Division I men’s and women’s basketball to record back-to-back 30-point triple doubles since 2000. She is one of 10 women’s basketball players (15 times) to register back-to-back triple doubles in their careers — the only NCAA player (male or female) to do so with 30-plus points in the pair.
Clark broke the 1,000-career point barrier against Evansville in early January and became the fastest Division I player (men’s or women’s) to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons, reaching the feat in 56 games.
Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Year and earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors and also was named a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Finalist and to the WBCA Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List, John R. Wooden Award National Ballot Top-15 and a Dawn Staley Award Finalist.
In 30 games this season, Czinano averaged 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and led the country, shooting 67.8 from the field.
The Watertown, Minn., native registered two double-doubles. She ranks seventh in field goals made (259), 13th in points per game (21.1) and 14th in total points (611). Czinano also earned the third All-Big Ten honor of her career.
They sit among Hawkeye greats Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig.
Joens had another strong campaign for Iowa State. The senior led Iowa State averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game en route to her third-consecutive unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection. She also leads the team with a career-best 84 triples.
Joens’ appearance on an AP All-America team is the first of her career, earning honorable mention honors the last two seasons.
The Iowa City native has helped Iowa State to a 26-6 overall record, while the Cyclones’ 25 regular season victories set a new program record. Iowa State has also been ranked in the AP Top-10 for much of the 2021-22 season, climbing as high as No. 6.
Joens also cemented herself as the most prolific scorer in Iowa State history with 2,307 career points and counting, holding Iowa State’s top mark in the record book and ranking ninth in the Big 12 record book. She also ranks third in school history with 1,052 career rebounds.
Last season, Joens was also named the Cheryl Miller Award winner, honoring the nation’s best small forward.
Joens was the fourth Iowa State player all time to make an AP all-American team. Others were Bridget Carleton (2018-19), Angie Welle (2000-01, 2001-02) and Stacy Frese (1999-00).