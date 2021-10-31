LAKE CITY – The Chargers of ACGC kept their magical season alive Friday night by defeating the South Central Calhoun Titans 34-13 in second-round Iowa High School Athletic Association playoff play.
The Chargers opened the game with Cayden Jensen returning the ball on the opening kickoff to their own 37 yard-line. ACGC running back Gavin Cornelison moved the ball ahead to the Charger 48 yard-line on three plays. Jensen then took off for 29 yards to take the ball to the Titan 23 yard-line. Jensen picked up an additional 3 yards on the next run, setting up a 2nd and 7 yards-to-go. Cornelison pushed the ball ahead for 3 more yards, to give Jensen another opportunity for a big 10-yard gain. Cornelison pushed ahead to the goal line, where he pushed across on a 2nd and goal play to put the Chargers up 6-0 with 7:54 remaining in the 1st quarter.
After the kickoff, the Titans started their first drive of the game from their own 26 yard-line. South Central Calhoun pushed forward for a yard, with Charger cornerback Charlie Crawford wrapping up the Titan runner. On the next play, the Titans fumbled the ball, which led to defensive lineman Blake Newby falling on the ball for the recovery on the Titan 24 yard-line.
Cornelison picked up 5 yards on the 1st down play, taking the ball to South Central Calhoun’s 19 yard-line. He picked up a couple more on the next play, but on the 3rd down play, the Chargers coughed up the ball, to have it recovered by the Titans on their own 20 yard-line.
On the next series, the Titans couldn’t move the ball more than 6 yards total before punting to the Chargers.
ACGC took possession at the South Central Calhoun 46 yard-line. Jensen pushed ahead for 5 yards to open the series. Cornelison added another 6 yards to pick up the 1st down at the Titan 35 yard-line. Crawford chipped in 4 more yards for the drive, while Cornelison added enough yards to pick up the 1st down on two plays. Charger quarterback Brock Littler then carried the ball on a quarterback keeper, picking up 6 yards. Cornelison then rumbled for 11 yards, setting up a 1st and goal situation. He then rushed ahead to the Titan 3 yard-line when time expired on the 1st quarter.
Opening the second quarter, Cornelison advanced the ball to the half-yard line after the teams switched ends. He then pushed the pile across the goal line to put ACGC up 13-0 with 11:26 remaining in the 2nd quarter.
South Central Calhoun took possession of the ball on the ACGC 45 yard-line. The Titans advanced the ball to the Charger 45 yard-line, setting up a 3rd and 5 yard-to-go play, when they passed the ball 20 yards down field to the ACGC 20 yard-line. On the next passing play, South Central Calhoun threw to the Charger 12 yard-line. The Titans then attempted to run the ball, gaining only two yards, then gaining three yards with cornerback Austin Kunkle and Crawford putting a hit on the South Central Calhoun runner to bring him down at the ACGC 7 yard-line. The Titans attempted another run, only to have it stopped up by linebacker Ben Marsh pushing the Titans backwards by a yard to set up a 3rd and 8 play. The Titans attempted a pass, but only picked up 2 yards, taking them to 4th down. On the next play, the Titans attempted a passing play, but turned the ball over on downs.
ACGC took the ball from their own 6 yard-line, and Cornelison picked up 18 yards on two plays for a 1st and 10 play. Jensen picked up 3 yards on the next run, followed by Littler’s quarterback scamper for 10 yards. Cornelison added another 5 yards, followed by Crawford plowing ahead to the mid-field stripe. Cornelison dashed a couple more times for 11 yards, to set up a 14 yard-run by Crawford to the Titan 25 yard-line. Cornelison pushed ahead for an additional 18 yards, setting up a 1st and goal situation at South Central Calhoun’s 7 yard-line. Littler had the next run for a yard, followed by three rushes, ending in the endzone to put the Chargers up 20-0 with 45 seconds remaining in the half.
South Central Calhoun tried to move the ball, but were stymied by the stingy Charger defense, with Newby picking up a sack on the second play of the series, pushing the Titans back to the 34 yard-line. South Central Calhoun attempted a pass as time expired on the first half.
The Chargers opened the second half by kicking to South Central Calhoun, who promptly picked up their first penalty of the night by batting the ball out-of-bounds. However, this emboldened the Titans and they jetted down the field in 5 minutes time to cut the Charger lead to 20-7.
Jensen opened the Chargers’ first possession of the second half with a strong runback on kickoff, setting ACGC up with excellent field position at their own 46 yard-line. Cornelison pushed the ball ahead for 15 yards on 3 plays, which set up an 18-yard run by Jensen, to set the Chargers up at the Titan 21 yard-line. On the next snap, the ball was fumbled, but recovered by ACGC offensive lineman Victor Gonzalez, giving the Chargers a 2nd down play from the 21 yard-line. Jensen picked up the first down on the series, followed by Crawford taking the ball across the plane on a 16-yard scamper to put ACGC up 27-7 with 3:18 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
The Titans came out swinging on the next series, starting with a short run from the Titan 38 yard-line to their own 41, when senior Titan wide receiver Joshua Dietrich caught a long pass on the Charger 16 yard-line. South Central Calhoun the threw to the 4 yard-line to set up a 1st and goal play. Charger linebacker Reid Rumelhart stopped the touchdown on the next play, but the following play saw that the Titans would not be denied their touchdown, cutting the Charger lead down to 27-13.
On the next series, Jensen had a huge return, taking the ball to the Titan 30 yard-line. Cornelison then plowed up the field for an additional 19 yards, taking the ball to the 11 yard-line. On the next play, Cornelison set up a 2nd and 3 play from the Titan 4 yard-line to expire the 3rd quarter.
Moving into the 4th quarter, Cornelison hauled the ball to the ½ yard-line before extending across the goal line to put the team up 34-13, with 11:19 remaining in the game.
The Titans and the Chargers exchanged series, with ACGC taking a victory formation at the end of the last series to seal the win.
Gonzalez was pleased with how the game turned out.
“It’s insane,” he said. “We’ve been through so much over the last three years with this senior group. Especially when we came together as ACGC, you know, it’s been insane. This progress, it makes me really happy. I’m really proud of this team, the program and of the coaches and the work they’ve put in.”
Gonzalez said he’s looking forward to going back to Van Meter in the round of 8 next week.
“I strongly believe talent can only take you so far,” he said. “If this team plays with heart, they put in effort, I believe we can pull off a miracle.”
Charger linebacker Teagan Slaybaugh echoed Gonzalez’s thoughts.
“Still take it one at a time, keep going, and make it to the (UNI) Dome,” he said.
ACGC head coach Cody Matthewson was proud of how his team played a tough South Central Calhoun team.
“I’ll double down and say that’s the toughest team we’ve played ever,” he said. “That’s a historic program. You know, I said it today at the pep rally that’s a 46-7 team over the last five years. That’s the team that lost to Van Meter in the semis, lost to Van Meter in the quarterfinals to go to the Dome. Lost to West Sioux two years ago to go to the Dome and won the state championship and that’s a team that’s had one loss every single year, so that’s a big statement win for us in regards to putting our program on the map and making us a name for ourselves.”
Looking ahead, Matthewson feels his Charger team has a shot against the Bulldogs of Van Meter.
“It’s mentality, it’s being disciplined,” he said. “We saw what we did wrong in that game, but we can talk about Van Meter, but I don’t care about Van Meter right now, I’m going to enjoy the heck out of this one. Let’s celebrate this one and enjoy while we have the chance.”
The Chargers (9-1, 4-1) will make the trip down Interstate 80 next Friday to Van Meter (10-0, 5-0) to faceoff in the Elite 8 round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association playoffs.