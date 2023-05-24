The Iowa state girls golf meets are taking place statewide for all four classes today and Friday.
Two area golfers, both in Iowa Class 1A, are among the state qualifiers.
Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier and Riverside’s Addison Brink were both individual qualifiers at the Anita regional final meet a week ago. Brink was the meet medalist and is a two-time state qualifier, while Irlmeier will be making her one and only trip for her senior season after just missing the past two seasons.
Sidney was one of the two team qualifiers from the Anita regional.
Elsewhere, Class 3A – in which two teams, Gilbert and Nevada, swept the team and individual qualifiers from the Carroll regional final, where Atlantic was one of the competing teams – is at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls. The Carroll regional was the only one statewide in any class to have just two schools represented at any of the state meets, as all other regionals in the four classes had at least three schools with either team or individual qualifiers.
Class 2A golfers are at Marshalltown’s American Legion Golf Course, while Class 4A is at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 23, East Mills 0:
- A 12-run fifth inning was the big blow as the Tigers swamped the Wolverines Tuesday night in Malvern.
Karly Millikan pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 while walking just one for the Wolverines’ only base runner in the game. The Tigers had 10 hits from eight different batters. Marissa Askeland was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and scored two runs, while McKenna Wiechman was 2 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs.
Audubon 5, AHSTW 3:
- Jordan Porsch had three hits and Kali Irlmeier had two RBIs as the Wheelers rallied in the top of the seventh inning with four runs to pull out the Western Iowa Conference win Tuesday night in Avoca.
ACGC 13, Madrid 2:
- It was a successful season opener Tuesday night for the Chargers at Guthrie Center, as they pounded out 18 hits on the night and took advantage of four Tigers errors.
Mersadez Richter had four hits and Presley Buttler added three. Sophie Dorsey and Reagan Carney each had three RBIs as a six-run fifth inning was the big blow.
BASEBALL
AHSTW 5, Audubon 0:
- Viking pitcher Nick Denning fired 4-2/3 innings of no-hit ball as the Wheelers were shut out Tuesday night in Avoca. Denning struck out 11.
The Wheelers got six walks but off relief pitchers. Starter Carson Meaike gave up four hits and three earned runs, all in the sixth inning.
East Mills 11, Griswold 1:
- The Tigers were limited to two hits on the evening Tuesday in Malvern, with Kolbe Klindt hitting in the lone run in the fifth inning to make it a 3-1 ballgame. The Wolverines then exploded for eight runs to end the game early in the bottom of the fifth.
CAM 7, Southwest Valley 6:
- The Cougars rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the non-conference victory Tuesday night in Anita.
ACGC 11, Madrid 7:
- A pair of four-run innings, coming in the third and fourth innings, helped the Chargers build their lead and eventually pull away for the West Central Activities Conference win over the Tigers Tuesday night in Guthrie Center.
The Chargers took advantage of nine walks and four errors, as the bats were held to five hits. Alex Spack, Andrew Mahaffey and Tegan Slaybaugh each had two RBIs.