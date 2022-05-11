DENISON – The team season is done for the Atlantic boys’ golf team, but for Tristan Hayes the season goes on.
The freshman for the Trojans has had a breakout season, and he earned the right to move on with a fourth-place finish at the Iowa Class 3A sectional meet Wednesday at Denison’s Majestic Hills Golf Course.
He had an 81 to move on to next week’s district meet at Spencer.
“It was great to see Tristan shoot so well today. He started on a tough hole with bogey but then came back with a birdie and kept it going,” said coach Ed Den Beste. “Tristan will head to Spencer on Monday as an individual. Hope to see him shoot well.”
The Trojans teamwise came up two strokes short of qualifying, finishing third with a 344. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, playing in its first full spring season after years of playing fall golf at the Class 4A level, was the sectional champion with a 338, four strokes ahead of runner-up Carroll.
Garrett McLaren (85), Lane Nelson (88) and Cruz Weaver (92) rounded out the scoring, and Tate Niklasen (94) and Roth Den Beste (95) as the other two in the lineup.
“We needed two more strokes today, and came up a little short,” said Den Beste. “Garrett started well but had a few holes that got him; he went 42, 43. Pretty similar sides. Lane worked but couldn’t keep it low. He went 44, 44.
“Cruz had a better day than conference but we needed it in the 80s. Tate and Roth had a few holes that got them. Look to see them better next year.”