IMG_1538.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Clevi Johnson will be representing Atlantic at the Iowa Class 1A state boys’ tennis tournament after taking runner-up honors at the district meet Monday afternoon in Carroll.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Atlantic senior Clevi Johnson saw his high school tennis career come to an end after going 0-2 at the Iowa Class 1A state boys' tennis meet Tuesday.