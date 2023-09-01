Results from the Texas Star competition, part of Top Shot 2023 sponsored by Wickman Chemical, saw Josh Wittrock was the winner of the Henry .22 lever action.
Wittrock finished with shooting 10 targets in 36.7 seconds.
The rules to shoot the Texas Star were: Rifles only from 25 yards, off hand, no rest. Iron sights – no optics. Lever or bolt action only.
Other competitors and results:
9 targets: Matt Tolton, 28 seconds; Zeb Wickman, 33 seconds; Erich Wickman, 35 seconds; Levi Schmitt, 36 seconds.
8 targets: Kyle Irlmeier, 19.15 seconds; Heath Irlmeier, 25 seconds; Rick Scott, 28.9 seconds; Kody Haas, 34 seconds; Steve Hanson, 53.96 seconds; and Brooke Irlmeier, 60 seconds.
7 targets: Max Ganzel, 19 seconds; Cody Moreland, 32 seconds; Travis Olsen, 33.33 seconds; Mark O’Brien, 37 seconds; Bob McHugh, 42 seconds; and Brandon Shankle, 60 seconds.
6 targets: Ben White, 17 seconds; Drey Newell, 20.58 seconds; Clarke Borkowski, 23.44 seconds; Brody O’Brien, 26.02 seconds; Steve Livingood, 26.5 seconds; Alec Shader, 35 seconds; Jonnie Meislahn, 35.75 seconds; GregClay, 36.52 seconds; Tom Hurford, 40.3 seconds; Jason O’Brien, 43.04 seconds; and Jeff Moreland, 50 seconds.
5 targets: Jared Kirchhoff, 18.09 seconds; Easton O’Brien, 25.68 seconds; Baylee Newell, 28.32 seconds; tessa O’Brien, 30 secodns; Christian Kinzie, 31.6 seconds; Tucker O’Brien, 36 seconds; Loyd Ganzel, 38.1 seconds; Chris Kundsen, 39 seconds; Travis Petersen, 41.5 seconds; Scott Westphalen, 55.63 secodns; and Roger Bissen, 60 seconds.
4 targets: Chuck Kinzie, 23 seconds; Kyle Criaghton, 33.04 seconds; James Hohenberger, 37.06 seconds; Lewis Bruce, 39.21 seconds; Nick Riewer, 43.5 seconds; Tim Potts, 44.22 seconds; Tom McFadden, 45.83 seconds; and Monty Smith, 60 seconds.
3 targets: Cohen Gruge, 22.96 seconds; William Bailer, 24.9 seconds; Tyson O’Brien, 33.2 seconds; Sam Gibler, 34.27 seconds; Gary Kriley, 36.7 seconds; Nicholas Riewer, 41.17 seconds; Zach Wahlert, 44.5 seconds; Tracy Marshall, 46 seconds; Brian Harris, 47.51 seconds; and Dennis Bissen and Michone Riewer, 60 seconds.
2 targets: Hayden Harris, 47 seconds.
1 targets: Alex Elmquist, 19.7 seconds.
0 targets: Austin Eden, 60 seconds.
Texas Star with service weapons were as follows, with competition between the Atlantic Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Department:
9 targets: Sheriff’s department – Kyle Quist (19.58 seconds).
8 targets: Sheriff’s department – Jake Reynolds (21.6 seconds).
7 targets: APD – Nick Wimmer (14.5 seconds).
4 targets: APD – Bob McHugh (51.24 seconds). Sheriff’s department – Darby McLaren (19.77 seconds)
3 targets: APD – Cole Lowary (29.29 seconds) and Devin Houge (44 seconds). Sheriff’s department – Josh McLaren (25.44 seconds).
Competiton also took place between the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlatnic Police Department. The APD won, 50-46. Results were as follows:
Sheriff’s department: Darby McLaren, 17; Josh McLaren, 13; Kyle Quist, 10; and Jake Reynolds, 6.
Atlantic Police Department: Devin Houge and Nick Wimmer, 14 each; Cole Lowary, 13; and Bob McHugh, 9.