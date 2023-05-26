BOONE – Riverside junior Addison Brink finished Day 1 of the Iowa Class 1A state girls’ golf meet in 11th place, firing a 90 on the greens of Cedar Pointe Golf Course Thursday afternoon.
Her score was built on identical 45s on both sides of the nines. She had even par on holes 8, 9, and 16 through 18.
Audubon senior Kali Irlmeier was the other area competitor, finishing in a tie for 25th place with a 99, with scores of 47 on the front nine and 52 on the back. Her highlight of the day was a birdie on the fourth hole.
New London’s Taylor Phillips was the leader with a 78, six over par, with Abbie Lindeman of Grundy Center in second with an 80. The second day of the two-day meet kicks off at 9 a.m. today, back at Cedar Pointe Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
Missouri Valley 12, Atlantic 0:
- The Trojans were on the wrong end of a no-hitter, as Lady Reds sophomore Audrie Kohl was on top of her game in a three-inning shutout Monday night in Missouri Valley.
The Lady Reds jumped out to a 6-0 lead and added five more in the second to put the game away.
Atlantic is now 1-1 on the year and will try again to get win No. 2 today against Ballard.
AHSTW 4, Harlan 1:
- The Lady Vikes took advantage of three walks and the play on both sides of the plate by Loralei Walling to get the non-conference win over their non-conference opponent Tuesday night in Avoca.
Wahling pitched six shutout innings and ended the night with four hits and seven strikeouts. Meantime, she had the key extra-base hit, coming in the fifth inning when three runs scored to extend a 1-0 lead.
A Cyclone runner was thrown out at the plate to end the game as they were trying to rally.
The Lady Vikes are 1-1 on the year.
Exira-EHK 15, Ar-We-Va 0:
- The graduation of Macy Emgarten may have brought some questions to who’d take over and carry on Exira-EHK’s recent softball success. But if early performances by eighth-grader Riley Miller are any indication, the program is in good hands.
Miller won her varsity debut in the Spartans’ season opener Monday night, and followed up with a 15-0 win over Ar-We-Va on Wednesday.
Shay Burmeister had four hits and five RBIs in a 15-0 rout of Ar-We-Va on Wednesday. Miller threw the complete game shutout, getting eight strikeouts in the victory.
Griswold 8, Tri-Center 0:
- The game was called in the top of the sixth inning due to lightning, but lightning of a different sort struck for the Tigers ... the offensive sort.
The Tigers tallied 9 hits in the win over the Trojans, with Marissa Askeland and Whitney Pennock each 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored apiece.
Karly Millikan pitched the shutout, striking out seven while scattering five hits over five-plus innings.
BASEBALL
Exira-EHK 15, Ar-We-Va 0:
- The Spartans picked up their first win of the season as ace pitcher Trey Petersen fired a no-hitter in a win Wednesday night over Ar-We-Va.
The fifth and sixth innings were the big ones as coach Randy Kelly picked up his first coaching win, as the Spartans blew out from a 1-0 lead to score seven times in each frame to turn the game into a rout.