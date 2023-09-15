CROSS COUNTRY
Panorama Invitational: Claire Pellett led Atlantic to a fourth-place team finish at the Panorama Invitational Thursday night at Lake Panora National Golf Course.
The Trojan senior, ranked 19th in the new Iowa Track Coaches Association poll, was in at 20:16, where Raenna Henke of Clarinda was the winner.
Belle Berg was 14th at 22:02.7, while Faith Altman (34th, 23:25.5), Megan Birge (38th, 23:50.7) and Bella Brock (40th, 23:52.6) were listed as the top 5 for the Trojans. Alder Bruce (45th, 24:10.6) and Elynor Brummer (47th, 24:26.9) ran varsity as well.
ACGC showed just three finishers in final results posted by All-American Timing late Thursday, with Cadence Petersen coming in 21st at 22:27.9, Hayden Coffman 48th at 24:31.7 and Brooklyn Schafer 51st at 24:45.8. However, another click on the website showed Ava Campbell with a time of 20:40.9 and Adalyn Bensen at 22:20.7, whose times put them in the Chargers' top 5.
Audubon's Stefi Beisswenger was 23rd at 22:32.1, while Exira-EHK's best posted time was by Gracie Bartz at 22:17.5.
No boys' results were posted by All-American Timing's website as of noon Friday. Some media outlets were reporting a timing issue, so team results and individual times were not available.
Southwest Valley Invitational: Behind a third-place finish by Cody Dorscher, Griswold picked up a team championship in the boys' division of the Southwest Valley Invitational Thursday night at Lake Icaria.
Dorscher brought home the bronze with a time of 18:36.2.
The Tigers scored 50 points, edging Sidney's 53 and Red Oak's 57. Red Oak's Emmanuel Grass won with a time of 17:49.9.
Also for Griswold were Holden Jensen, Nollan Smith and Brayden Lockwood finishing 15th, 16th and 17th, with times of just under 21 minutes. Hogan Hook rounded out the top five with a 31st-place finish and a time of 23:10.3, while Cavyn Turner was 55th at 31:28.9 and Calden Turner at 39:59.30 to come in 59th.
Josie Millikan was 15th in the girls race for Griswold, with a time of 26:34.5. Central Decatur, with Hannah Wilson as the individual champion, won the team title.
VOLLEYBALL
Griswold 3, Southwest Valley 1: The Tigers hosted the Timberwolves Thursday night and, after losing the first set, rallied for an evenutal 23-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 victory.
Gabbie Greiman led the offense with 17 kills followed by R'Nya Kirchhoff with 14 kills and Marissa Askeland with 10. Carolina Arcia had 33 assists, while Joey Reynolds was 39 for 39 from the service line with six aces and Whitney Pennock was perfect on 18 serves with four aces.
Pennock led the defense with 26 digs followed by Arcia with 17 digs, Askeland with 15 digs and Kirchhoff with 13 digs.
Tri-Center 3, Audubon 1: The Wheelers continue to get tougher and stronger, but came away with a hard-fought four-set loss to the Trojans in Western Iowa Conference action Thursday.
Coach Brandi Gruhn said serve-receive was a struggle, as was getting hits to land. Mattie Nielsen had 15 kills Harlow Miller 13 kills. Blocking saved the Wheelers at times, with Miller ending with four solo blocks.
"Audubon had a tough loss tonight, but played some competitive ball with Tri-Center," said Gruhn. "We played really well at moments."
Riverside 3, AHSTW 0: The Lady Dawgs ended with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-19 win over their arch-rival neighbors to the north Thursday night at Avoca.
Carly Henderson led the Riverside defense with 12 digs, while Sophia Taylor and Madison Kelley each had four blocks. On offense, Ayla Richardson has 19 assists,while Bentley Rone had 11 kills and Elly Henderson eight.
Delaney Goshorn led the Lady Vikes (5-11, 0-2 WIC) with six kills, while Halle Goodman and Lauren Yates combined setting duties and had nine assists of the team's 13. Goodman and Lillian Scott had 10 digs each.
The Lady Dawgs (13-5, 2-0 WIC) had a definite advantage on serving, connecting on 10 ace serves with Rone having three and three others having two. The Lady Vikes, meanwhile, were just 77% serving and had just two ace serves.
Woodbine 3, Exira-EHK 2: The Spartans fell in a hard-fought five-set match to the Tigers in Rolling Valley Conference action, 26-24, 24-26, 18-25, 25-12, 15-9.
Riley Miller had 14 assists and Brooklyn Flathers 13, while Jaelynn Petersen added 14 kills and Mayne Jorgensen nine. Jaelynn Petersen was strong defensively at the net, with two solo blocks and seven assists, while also collecting 11 digs along with Jorgensen's 11 and Taryn Petersen's 14.
Both teams were strong serving, with the Spartans at a crisp 93.8% and Wodobine just a little behind at 93.3%. There were five aces for the Spartans (4-5, 2-1 RVC).
Boyer Valley 3, CAM 1: The Cougars fell to .500 in the Rolling Valley Conference after a loss to the Bulldogs, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, Thursday in Dunlap.
No statistics were available as of Friday morning; the Cougars are 9-5, 1-1 RVC.