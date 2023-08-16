ATLANTIC – You’ve heard of “all-new” lineups before, right?
That’s what the Atlantic volleyball team will show this falll, as they literally have an all-new lineup coming this fall.
All-new faces and all-new style, as eight talented seniors, seven of them starters, got almost all the playing time a year ago, from a team that placed a solid fourth in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. The underclassmen who did get into the rotation was for spot play.
Simply put, the setters are new, the hitters are the libero is new ... the faces fans will see out on the court are new.
The good news? The athletes who did report for play, including four seniors, are showing lots of promise, and coach Michelle Blake said the 2023 Trojan volleyball team might surprise a lot of people.
“We’re kind of in that weird in-between of reload and rebuild,” said Blake, entering her sixth season. “Not necessarily a rebuild because the kids know what the expectation was, and they know what my expectations are, and that helps. They know what we need to do to be successful.
“It’ll be a much different group than last year,” she continued. “Last year, we had a group that had a very high volleyball IQ, because they played a lot of volleyball. This group is going to be a group of really good athletes who haven’t played a lot of volleyball, so it’s going to be a much different approach we’ll have to take to the game. But I’m really looking forward to putting the pieces together.”
Seniors who reported on the first day of practice were Makayla Atkinson, Avery Knuth, Abby Muller and Nicole Middents.
Two underclassmen who did see the most varsity time were Muller and sophomore Claire Schroder. Schroder filled in for Ava Rush at libero when she was at a cross country meet, while Muller earned her way into the rotation very late in the season and played right hitter. Schroder had 63 digs on defense, while Muller had six kills.
Also back from last year, but seeing limited action, are juniors Morgan Botos and Maddie Richter, and they’ll be joined by classmen Paytn Harter, who has seen tremendous success in basketball.
Junior Jersey Phippen, sophomore Jayci Reed, and freshmen Payton McLaren and Jillian Saathoff have also come on and are expected to make the varsity rotation. Reed will probably be front row hitter either on the outside or hitter, while Saathoff will also be a hitter, McLaren will likely be called on for setting and Phippen likely will see action as a defensive specialist.
“We’ve got a lot of really good pieces, and it’s like I said at the parents’ meeting, that there’s going to be a lot of competition for playing time,” Blake said. “Kids are going to have to bring their A game every time they step on the floor, and every time they step on the floor there’s someone else who’s going to be hungry.”
Blake expects a strong Hawkeye Ten Conference schedule, with Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Glenwood and Red Oak at the top. Shenandoah could make some strides with some key returning letterwinners.
The Trojans’ intra-squad scrimmage is 5 p.m. Thursday at the high school, and the varsity will host the annual Southwest Iowa Coaches Clinic on Saturday, with multiple area teams expected to come. The regular-season opener is Thursday, Aug. 24, at Des Moines Roosevelt, with the first Saturday tournament coming at AHSTW on Saturday, Aug. 26.